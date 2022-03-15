CBN promises more for tennis development

The Central Bank of Nigeria has said it will sustain its involvement in the development of sports in the country. The Governor of the apex bank Godwin Emefiele said this at the final of the 2022 CBN Junior Tennis Tournament held in Lagos.

The CBN Governor, who was represented at the event by the Corporate Communications Director of the bank, Osita Nwanisobi, stressed that the journey in the last 16 years has witnessed the discovery of an array of talented young boys and girls, some of whom have gone on to achieve great feats in the game locally and on the international scene.

He said: “When the Central Bank of Nigeria conceived the idea of sponsoring the CBN-Junior Tennis Tournament in 2007, the main goals were to discover and groom teenage talents as well as nurture.

