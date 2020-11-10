Sports

CBN promises more for tennis tournament

Posted on

as Adegoke aims to dethrone Quadra

 

 

Two -time champion Sarah Adegoke is determined to reclaim her women singles title from holder Oyinlomo Quadre as the Central Bank of Nigeria promises to keep supporting the CBN Tennis tournament which got underway in Abuja on Monday.

 

Adegoke lost the opportunity to claim the crown for the third consecutive time since Osaro Amadin last achieved that feat when she didn’t win the 2018 edition and the former junior champion was also absent at the 2019 tourney which was won by Quadre. Adegoke is back in action after being away for some time now and she is optimistic of her chances of dethroning her younger national teammate.

 

“To play her [Oyinlomo Quadre] will be very interesting, its something i am looking forward to. She’s a very young player and she’s been doing well this past couple of years and honestly i adore her game on and off the court. So sharing a court with her sometimes soon will be a dream come through for me because right now she’s on fire and I’d love to play the persons who’s fire”.

 

Meanwhile, Ag Director, Corporate Communications Department, of the CBN, Osita Nwanisobi, speaking on behalf of the bank’s Governor, Godwin Emefiele,said the championship had over the years served as a good platform in taking Nigerian youths off the streets

Sports

Nigerian coaches and the litany of corruption allegations

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

    In just his first season, Chris Ugwuanyi had established himself as one of the hottest strikers in the Beninoise league; he had scored five goals in just 11 matches for one of their biggest clubs and was tipped for a big thing in that tiny country.   But for the Imo State-born footballer, […]
Sports

UEFA League: Man Utd trio not travelling for PSG game

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United captain Harry Maguire, forward Mason Greenwood and new signing Edinson Cavani have not travelled for Tuesday’s Champions League group match at Paris St-Germain. Defender Maguire, 27, scored in Saturday’s 4-1 win at Newcastle, but Greenwood, 19, also missed that game, reports the BBC. Ex-PSG striker Cavani – a deadline-day arrival – has had one […]
Sports

FA Cup: Lampard shrugs off silence from Chelsea owner, Abramovich

Posted on Author Reporter

  Frank Lampard is relaxed about not receiving a congratulatory message from Roman Abramovich after leading Chelsea into the Champions League, saying he feels support from the owner even though they are not in regular contact. Lampard said his sole aim is to keep Abramovich happy by challenging for the biggest trophies and he does not expect […]

