CBN promises more for tennis tournament

as Adegoke aims to dethrone Quadra

Two -time champion Sarah Adegoke is determined to reclaim her women singles title from holder Oyinlomo Quadre as the Central Bank of Nigeria promises to keep supporting the CBN Tennis tournament which got underway in Abuja on Monday.

Adegoke lost the opportunity to claim the crown for the third consecutive time since Osaro Amadin last achieved that feat when she didn’t win the 2018 edition and the former junior champion was also absent at the 2019 tourney which was won by Quadre. Adegoke is back in action after being away for some time now and she is optimistic of her chances of dethroning her younger national teammate.

“To play her [Oyinlomo Quadre] will be very interesting, its something i am looking forward to. She’s a very young player and she’s been doing well this past couple of years and honestly i adore her game on and off the court. So sharing a court with her sometimes soon will be a dream come through for me because right now she’s on fire and I’d love to play the persons who’s fire”.

Meanwhile, Ag Director, Corporate Communications Department, of the CBN, Osita Nwanisobi, speaking on behalf of the bank’s Governor, Godwin Emefiele,said the championship had over the years served as a good platform in taking Nigerian youths off the streets

