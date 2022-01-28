CBN promises more incentives for willing investors

…as BUA opens cement plant in Sokoto

Willing investors in green or brown field projects in the country have been promised more support by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele, who disclosed this yesterday in Sokoto during the opening of BUA Cement plant, said the apex bank would provide the required support in naira and dollars to import plants and equipment to actualise investments.

The plant is an ultramodern three million tonnes per annum facility. According to him, the implementation of backward integration and cement import restriction policy of the bank doubled cement production from 30 million in 2014 to 60 million tonnes in 2021, with millions of dollars in foreign exchange conserved. Emefiele said: “As part of the efforts of this administration to drive productivity in the industrial sector and to conserve our foreign exchange reserves, a decision was taken by the government in 2015 to restrict access to foreign exchange for import of 43 items, which can be produced in Nigeria, but for which billions of US dollars were being expended annually on imports. “One of the restricted items was cement. In making this decision, we were aware that the key raw material required for the production of cement is limestone, which is readily available across the country.

“Following the implementation of this new directive, I am pleased to note that the production capacity of the cement industry in Nigeria doubled from 30 million tonnes in 2014 to about 60 million tonnes in 2021. “Consequent upon this investment by local businessmen in the cement manufacturing sector, our nation has been able to conserve billions of millions of dollars, as no dollar from our external reserves has been spent on import of cement into the country in the last six years. Importantly also, these investments have saved and/or created several thousand of jobs across multiple sectors of the economy.”

On the rising prices of building materials with reference to cement and steel, the CBN governor urged cement producers and key players in building materials to bring down the prices. He assured them of support. He said: “This sector is one of the major sectors in the economy helping to create employment and boost growth in our country. We are aware that some of our cement manufacturers are producing for both the domestic and exports market, but we urge them to pay more attention at satisfying domestic needs so as to bring down prices. “On our part, the CBN wishes to reiterate its determination to provide needed support for importation of spares, plants and equipment needed to increase production capacities of our cement plants in the country.” Chairman, BUA Group, Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu, told President Muhammadu Buhari that BUA Cement production capacity would move to 20 million tonnes per annum from the current 11 million tons with the inauguration of a new three million TPA production line.

He said additional plants would be built later in the year in Edo Etate and Sokoto, which will raise additional 17 million metric tonnes in first quarter of 2023. He said: “We will continue to invest in cement in Nigeria until cement is affordable and sufficient for every Nigerian. We will do our best to support you. CBN has made available to us every support needed. “We have invested well over $1billion in the past one year. BUA cement remains committed to making cement available and affordable to Nigerians.”

