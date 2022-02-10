CBN: Protecting customers against banks’ arbitrary charges

To protect bank customers against unreasonable bank charges, CBN recently announced new revised bank charges, ABDULWAHAB ISA reports

Musa Adamu, an Abuja- based journalist, wailed relentlessly recently in a social media space over his bank’s indiscriminate high service charges. Adamu’s lamentation is neither new nor out of place. Lately, reports of deposit money banks slamming indiscriminate and unverified deductions on customers abound. Each day is loaded with complaints of banks ‘creaming off ‘customers’ funds via hidden charges.

Like Adamu, majority of bank customers merely wailed. They lament their helpless plight and move on. A female customer of a Tier 1 bank – a newly admitted student to one of Nigeria’s universities, narrated her experience to this New Telegraph. She said: “I secured admission to the university. I did not have any prior bank account.

So, it’s imperative I needed to have a bank account with which my parents would be sending money to me. “I went to this old generation bank and opened a savings account. I made an initial deposit of N10,000 into the account. The bank has been consistently deducting N50 every day as maintenance fee even when I didn’t carry out any fresh transaction on the account,” she said. War against banks’ indiscriminate charges isn’t new. Various interest groups have had cause to push against it.

In 2016, over 400,000 bank users lodged arbitrary charges against banks to the Consumer Advocacy Foundation of Nigeria (CAFON). Mrs Sola Salako, CAFON President, who stated this, was mobilising “no banking day” protest organised by his members, lamented incriminate deductions by banks. According to the CAFON president, the rate at which bank customers complain about excessive charges is becoming alarming. “The protest has become expedient due to constant complaints by banks’ customers over excessive charges.

“Nigerians are known to be very tolerant. They will not complain about anything until it gets to an unbearable level. “When it gets to a crescendo and you go online, you see people posting their complaints about excessive bank charges. It (bank charge) has become more alarming and it is because the customers are complaining to us as an NGO that looks at the right things that we thought it time to urge Nigerians to defend their rights. “It is not every time you get angry to the point of becoming destructive,’’ she said. Salako alleged that the Bankers’ Committee had been fixing charges without recourse to bank users. She said the committee determined “what is profitable to the banks at the detriment of bank users.”

Enlightenment as a tool

Majority of bank customers are ignorant of bank charges concerning specific services provided by banks. Each service rendered by the bank to a customer attracts prescribed charges. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issued a comprehensive document detailing the prescribed bank’s charges to acquaint bank customers with authorised charges. It’s called CBN’s guide to bank charges.

It was released in 2020 to address sundry complaints about banks taking the undue influence of naive customers with arbitrary charges. Regrettably, most bank customers either willfully fail to avail themselves of this vital guide or choose to ignore it and wail in perpetuity. Managing Director, Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Mr Hassan Bello, recently joined in the advocacy imploring bank customers to get armed with CBN’s charges guide.

Lamenting ignorance on the majority of bank customers, Bello said there was a need for bank customers to be enlightened on bank charges. He spoke last year at a three-day workshop with the theme: “Enduring Extreme Disruption–Resilience & Reinvention for Banking System Stability and Deposit Insurance,” an NDIC workshop organized for Business Editors and members of the Finance Correspondents Association of Nigeria (FICAN). Hassan noted that most of the issues surrounding bank charges had been largely addressed, assuring that customer complaints on bank charges would be duly addressed.

“The issues of charges have been largely addressed. That is why we also have this workshop so that the Finance Correspondents will also help us disseminate the information. The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has already issued a guide to bank charges which strictly regulates how to make changes to customers within the banking system.

“So, it is for us now to do more enlightenment to the banking public so that they can know what these charges are. The document is available on CBN website. You can access it and see the charges per those guidelines. It has already been standardised and taken care of. “All we need to do is sensitise the banking public so that they can be aware that such documents exist so that they are not unduly overcharged by the banks and where customers discover that they have been overcharged, they can petition the CBN or the NDIC, and it will be investigated, and if the bank is found to overcharge the customer they will be directed to make appropriate refund. “In several instances, it has happened, and banks have made refunds to customers where they overcharge them,” he said.

CBN to customers’ rescue

One of the cardinal responsibilities of CBN in supervising the banks include, but is not limited to, checking their excesses. In performing this responsibility, CBN has had cause, on many occasions, to reprimand erring banks. There is a dedicated department in CBN, the consumer protection department, headed by a Director. The department strictly handles bank customers’ grievances and extracts restitution where necessary. CBN introduced a guide to bank charges to offer more assistance to bank customers. It kicked off in January 2020. CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, advised bank customers to resist arbitrary bank charges imposed illegally by banks. Reacting recently to claims by some traders that depositors and other account operators with banks in Nigeria were suffering “unbearable” transaction charges, the CBN governor urged customers to get acquainted with a guide to bank charges. He implored them to read the guide very well and resist any unlawful charges. “Go and read your Guide to Bank Charges; you should not allow any bank to just pass on any discretionary charges on your account that is not contained in the guide to bank charges,” he said. Emefiele urged bank customers to carry the guide as they carry any holy book. According to him, “if you find any bank charges that are not in the guide, raise the alarm. We have our Customer Protection Department, we have always advertised our hotline d emails where you can always reach us.” The CBN governor advised bank customers suffering arbitrary bank charges to “tell the bank to reverse the charge because it is not meant to be there.”

Bank charges review

CBN recently rolled out pegged charges expected of banks to rescue customers from unrestrained high bank charges. New bank charges are contained in ‘Guide to Charges by Banks Other Financial and Non-Financial.’ The apex bank said the guideline applied to charges by banks other than financial and non-financial institutions under its licence or regulation. The document revealed that CBN had reduced the charges on some transactions, including Standing Order Charge (In-Branch), ATM Maintenance Fees, Electronic Fund Transfers and Bulk Payments.

The standing order charge for intra-bank will be free compared to the N300 in the 2017 guidelines. For interbank transfers, CBN cut the charges to a maximum of N50 per transaction compared to the N300 held in 2017. Bill payment (Including through other e-channels) is negotiable, subject to a maximum of N500 per beneficiary payable by sender, a review from N1,200 or 0.75 per cent for a biller or merchant to pay. Electronic funds transfer has also been reviewed downwards to N10 charge for a transaction below N5000, an N26 charge for N5001 to N50,000, while transactions above N50,000 will be charged N50. Withdrawals on other banks’ ATMs have been reduced from N65 to N35 after the third withdrawal within the same month.

CBN also reduced ATM bill payments from N100 to N50. Debit card maintenance charges of N100/ month have been removed in the new guidelines. The apex bank, however, stated that financial institutions that breach any of the provisions in the new guide would face a fine of N2,000,000 per infraction or, as may be determined by CBN from time to time.

“Where a bank is found to have wrongfully imposed a particular charge on its customers, the provisions of Section (i) shall apply to the charge on each customer. “Failure to comply with CBN’s directive in respect of any infraction shall attract a further penalty of N2,000,000 daily until the directive is complied with or as may be determined by the CBN from time to time.

“Banks are required to log every complaint received from their customers into the Consumer Complaints Management System and must generate a unique reference code for each complaint lodged, which must be given to the customer,” the apex bank said.

Last line

The quest by CBN to reinforce financial inclusion and bring more Nigerians into the banking net can only succeed if banks are liberal and moderate in transaction charges. As the regulator of the banking sector, the CBN, acts in good faith by guiding banks on transaction charges.

