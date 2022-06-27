Business

CBN prunes maize imports by 60%

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

…saves N66.06bn forex

 

Nigeria has saved N66.06 billion ($110.1 million) from importation of maize from Brazil and Russia through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s anchor borrower scheme and forex restriction in the last one year.

 

Findings revealed that maize importation has been pruned down by 60 per cent from 500,000 tonnes to 200,000 tonnes as the price per metric tonne increased by 53.7 per cent from $170 to $367 at the international market in May 2022 because of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

 

Before CBN’s intervention, it was revealed that a total of N244.68 billion ($407.8 million) has been spent by importers to bring 1.05 million tonnes of maize into the country between 2018 and 2020 due to pests, which has led to drop in production. Statistics gathered from the Nigerian Ports Authority  NPA)’s shipping position revealed that in 2020, the country imported 400,000 tonnes of the grain; 2019, 350,000 tonnes and 2018, 300 tonnes to meet domestic and industrial demand.

 

Also, data by the World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) also revealed that a total of 500,000 tonnes of the grain were imported into the country to meet domestic and industrial demand in 2020/21 season. It explained that the growing domestic demand for animal feed and the increasing foreign investment in the sector were responsible for maize imports.

 

It stressed that feeds represent over 70 per cent of the cost of poultry production in Nigeria. It was learnt that over 85 per cent of Nigeria’s production of 12.38 million tonnes as at 2021 were consumed by the industrial sector to produce flour, beer, malt drink, corn flakes, dextrose, animal and aquaculture feeds, while domestic consumption was 15 per cent.

 

On local production for the 2022/23, FAS Lagos forecasts Nigeria’s corn production at 12.5 million metric tonnes, compared to 11.6 million tonnes produced in 2021/22 production season.

 

Also, it attributed the increased yields to the five years of the Federal Government’s increased collaboration with National Agricultural Seeds Council, National Biotechnol  ogy Development Agency, agricultural research institutes and reputable seed companies, explaining that the group’s effort had focused on developing and introducing improved seeds to farmers as the seedlings were resistant to fall army worm, which has constrained maize productivity across Nigeria.

 

Meanwhile, to further boost the grain production, the National Biotechnology Development Agency (NBDA) has began a trial phase for the new TELA maize in some states to understudy the variety among farmers.

 

The Deputy Director of the agency, Rose Gidado, said in Lagos that farmers would start planting the crop during this year’s planting season. Tela Maize is a Genetically Modified Organism (GMO) crop variety designed to resist insect pests like fall armyworms and stem-borers and to tolerate moderate drought.

The Federal Government, through NBDA in 2021, granted environmental approval for the evaluation and open cultivation of new maize variety crop

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

FDC projects 3.5% GDP growth for Nigeria in Q3

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Citing “waning base effects,” Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) has projected a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of 3.5 per cent for Nigeria in the third quarter of this year.   The firm, which stated this in its Lagos Business School (LBS) Executive Breakfast Session presentation, released at the weekend, also forecast a GDP growth of […]
Business

FIRS makes historic tax haul, rakes in N650bn in June

Posted on Author Reporter

The Federal Inland Revenue Service has raked in over N650 billion in June 2021, the highest revenue realized in a single month since the COVID-19 pandemic started and the assumption of office of the current management. Executive Chairman, Mr Muhammad Nami, disclosed this in a statement made available to the media in Abuja. Nami stated […]
Business

Red Star Express reports 68% drop in profit

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Red Star Express Plc has posted a 68 per cent drop in profit after tax for the full year ended March 31, 2021. According to a report obtained from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the group’s profit after tax stood at N150.065 million for the full year ended March 31, 2021 as against N468.989 million […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica