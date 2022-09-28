CBN: Pushing credit growth to boost economic recovery

Propelled by policy measures introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to boost economic growth, banking system credit growth continues to accelerate to record highs, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM

In its latest “Money and Credit Statistics” released last week, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows that banks’ credit to the private sector rose by 20.19 per cent (N6.75 trillion) to N40.19 trillion as of August 2022, compared with N33.44 trillion in the corresponding period of last year. The data also indicates that when compared with July 2022 numbers (N39.85 trillion), banking sector credit to the private sector last month increased by N340.66 billion or 0.85 per cent. Similarly, the data shows that net credit to government rose by N8.43 trillion or 67.11 per cent to N21.00 trillion in August 2022 from N12.57 trillion in the corresponding period of last year. Month-on-month, net credit to government increased by N895.11 biliion or 4.45 per cent to N21.00 trillion in August 2022 from N20.11 trillion in the preceding month, according to the data. Furthermore, the CBN’s numbers reveal that net domestic credit rose by N15.19 trillion or 33.00 per cent to N61.20 trillion in August 2022 from N46.00 trillion in the corresponding period of last year. Month-on-month, the data indicates that net domestic credit increased by N1.24 trillion or 2.06 per cent from N59.96 trillion in July 2022. New Telegraph’s findings reveal that total credit to the private sector of the economy has been on an upward trend since February last year when it stood at N30.51 trillion, a development financial analysts attribute to CBN’s development finance initiatives aimed at encouraging deposit money banks (DMBs) to increase lending to the private sector.

MPC’s backing

Published personal statements of members of the apex bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) during most of its meetings last year reveal that they believe that CBN’s development interventions were responsible for the output growth consistently recorded since the country’s economy exited the COVID-19-induced recession in the fourth quarter of 2020. As the Deputy Governor, Financial Systems Stability Directorate at CBN, Mrs. Aishah Ahmad, put it in her personal statement at the MPC meeting held in July, “domestic output growth has remained on a positive trajectory, with six consecutive quarters of real GDP growth post-pandemic-induced recession in 2020. Real GDP grew by 3.11 per cent (year-on-year) in the first quarter of 2022, compared with 3.98 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2021 and 0.51 per cent in the corresponding period of 2021. The expansion was driven largely by the continuous growth in the non-oil sector, specifically, in the services and agriculture sub-sectors; on-going policy support post-COVID lockdown and the base effect from the corresponding period. “This positive growth momentum is expected to persist as reflected in leading indicators and staff forecasts. Output is projected to grow by 3.3 per cent by end-2022, while both the manufacturing and non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Indices (PMIs) increased above the 50-index point benchmark to 51.1 and 50.3 index points in June 2022, compared with 48.9 and 49.9 index points, respectively, in May 2022. “The positive outlook for economic activities is attributed to CBN’s interventions in critical sectors and improvements in supplier delivery time, raw materials inventory, employment levels, as well as expansion in some sectors such as agriculture, accommodation and electricity. Undoubtedly, CBN’s sustained development finance initiatives in the real sector and complimentary fiscal initiatives, have helped buoy the economy through these trying times.” Also, in his personal statement at the same MPC meeting, the Deputy Governor, Corporate Services Directorate at the apex bank, Mr. Edward Adamu, said: Although, economic growth faces undeniable challenges globally, early (and impactful) interventions by CBN, the private sector, as well as the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN), appear to have dampened the deleterious spillover effects on domestic output of the Russia-Ukraine war and the coronavirus pandemic. “And so, the outlook for domestic economic growth in 2022 continues to be robust. Real GDP grew by 3.11 per cent (year-on-year) in Q1-2022, implying sustained recovery of the domestic economy. Growth was driven mainly by the non-oil sector – agriculture and services. Sustained policy support (monetary and fiscal) played a major role with services and agriculture growing by 7.45 and 3.16 per cent, respectively. The overall growth of 3.11 per cent exceeded expectations, prompting IMF to revise Nigeria’s growth projection upwards to 3.4 per cent.” Furthermore, commenting on Q2’ 2022 GDP data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) last month, which showed that the country recorded 3.54 per cent GDP growth for the period, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC), noted: “At a time of a general slowdown in global growth, a spike in Nigerian GDP is good news for investors and creditors,” predicting that: “We expect real GDP growth to sustain its positive trend in the coming months.”

LDR policy

However, industry watchers point out that apart from its development finance interventions, CBN, on July 3 2019, introduced a minimum Loan-to-Deposit Ratio (LDR) policy, which, it said, was also part of measures to get DMBs to increase lending to the private sector The policy required lenders to maintain a minimum LDR (portion of customers’ deposit that is given out as loans) of 65 per cent by 31 December 2019. CBN stated that failure to comply with the directive will result in a levy of additional Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR) equal to 50 per cent of the lending shortfall of the target LDR. In a report released last year, analysts at Coronation Research said that efforts by DMBs in the country to comply with the LDR policy resulted in banking sector credit to the economy growing from N15.5 trillion at the end of Q2 ‘19 to N22.04 trillion at the end of Q2 ‘21. According to the report, the introduction of the policy has also changed the structure of the economy’s loan composition as Oil & Gas and Real Estate sectors loans now make up much less as a share of total loans than before the directive. Also commenting on the surge in banking credit to the private sector, analysts at CSL Research stated: “The real sector has largely benefitted from CBN’s sustained monetary stimulus evidenced by the fact that the economy has returned to growth and the government’s fiscal position has increased through improved Company Income Tax (+20.1 per cent y/y in 9M 2021) and VAT collections (+40.2 per cent y/y in 9M 2021) arising from recovery in economic activities. “The expansion in private sector credit reflects CBN’s continued efforts to revive the ailing economy. CBN has been relatively successful at supporting output recovery. One, thus far in 2021, the apex bank has maintained the benchmark Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 11.5 per cent, avoiding any further tightening that could stifle credit growth, while a huge proportion of the credit was towards sectors such as agriculture, oil & gas and manufacturing, the non-performing loan (NPL) ratio of deposit money banks (DMBs) have remained moderate as CBN allowed banks to restructure loans to the strained sectors.” The analysts further stated: “Increasing oil prices have also been supportive as many of the restructured loans to the oil and gas sector have been reported to be meeting the new terms. That said, lower yields on investment securities have forced many banks to increase lending to the real sector of the economy. “The sustained credit to the economy has been a valuable stimulus tool. However, the agelong structural bottlenecks that have affected growth remain a problem,” they added. New Telegraph had reported that leading rating agency, Standard and Poor’s (S&P), forecast last year that private sector credit in Nigeria would be in the range of 15-18 per cent of the country’s GDP before 2023. The rating agency also estimated that banking sector loan growth would average around 20 per cent through 2023, stating that it anticipates that Nigeria’s GDP growth would average a moderate 2.3 per cent a year through to 2024 after a contraction of 1.8 per cent in 2020.

Conclusion

Still, the consensus in industry circles is that while accelerating credit growth driven by CBN’s policy measures has clearly helped to bolster economic recovery, the country’s GDP numbers may continue to lag expectations unless the fiscal authorities address the well-known structural issues hindering growth.

