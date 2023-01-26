CBN: Racing against deadline on redesigned naira

Few days to January 31 deadline for old naira notes to become illegal, the Central Bank of Nigeria is ramping up steps to deepen circulation of new notes in circulation Abdulwahab Isa reports

The immediate past week was intensely engaging for the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and its senior officials. Top officials of the bank, comprising mostly directors and senior cadre personnel were dispatched to the 744 local government councils of Nigeria to preach the gospel of new naira notes; and imperative of imbibing cashless transaction as preference for cumbersome cash based transaction hitherto in use for decades. From Abaji, an outskirt of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to Kano; Lokoja in Kogi State, and from Lagos to Onitsha in Anambra State, CBN’s message on new notes, cashless policy resonated. CBN sent its top officials on evaluation mission, ostensibly to get first hand knowledge as January 31, 2023 deadline ticks in; and to get a feel of the cashless policy. The decision by CBN to order its senior officials to the field followed public complain on scarcity of new notes.

Imperative of new notes

Recall that the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, on October 26, 2022, announced that new naira notes would be introduced to replace the current N200, N500, and N1,000 notes. He said the redesigned notes would take effect from Thursday, December 15, 2022. While addressing journalists on that faithful Wednesday, Emefiele said currency management had faced several daunting challenges, which according to him, continued to escalate in scale and sophistication with attendant and unintended consequences for the integrity of both the CBN and the country. According to him, “these challenges primarily include: significant hoarding of banknotes by members of the public, with statistics showing that over 85 percent of currency in circulation are outside the vaults of commercial banks. “To be more specific, as at the end of September 2022, available data at the CBN indicate that N2.73 Trillion out of the N3.23 trillion currency in circulation, was outside the vaults of commercial banks across the country; and supposedly held by the public. Evidently, currency in circulation has more than doubled since 2015; rising from N1.46 trillion in December 2015 to N3.23 trillion in September 2022. This is a worrisome trend that cannot be allowed to continue.” He said the bank believed the increase had a positive impact on inflation, which hit a 17-year high in September. Beyond the fact that the exercise was long overdue, other reasons cited by CBN was that, the naira note was redesigned, to address fraud associated with existing old notes. CBN’s findings showed some individuals hoarding tons of cash at home. The redesigned.currency will checkmate rampant incidences of kidnapping and ransom payment.

Countdown to deadline

The apex bank commenced disbursement of new naira notes early in December. CBN governor in early December disclosed that all banks across the country had received the new notes and should begin.to disburse them much earlier than December 15. He stated this after a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari in his home town in Daura. Emefiele.also disclosed that over N1 trillion of old notes had been pulled back into the banking system since the apex bank announced the redesign of the N200, N500 and N1,000. To ensure a speedy circulation of new notes, the apex bank said it ordered 500 million units of the newly redesigned currency notes from the minting company. It directed banks to begin massive loading of the new ones on their Automated Teller Machines, ATMs. However, with just a few days to the January 31 deadline, there were complaints by the banking public that banks were not dispensing enough of the redesigned naira notes. With only a.few days until the deadline, the Nigerian financial system is still heavily reliant on old notes rather than new currency.

On the spot assessment

There has been complaints of scarcity of new notes by Nigerians. The complaint is at variance with CBN’s position on the new currency supply stock. To avail CBN of first hand information, the officials of the bank were deployed to monitor situation across the banks nationwide last week. For instance, in charge of Abuja metropolis is a Director/Managing Director NIRSAL Microfinance Bank, Dr. Dr. Abdullahi Abubakar Kure. Kure paid courtesy visit to Ona of Abaji and Chairman FCT’ Council of traditional rulers, His Royal Highnesses Dr. Adamu Baba Yunusa.

He.solicited his support and urged him to pass the message down to his subjects. Kure was also at Alnoor mosque at Wuse 2. He met with the Mosque Coordinator, Dr. Kabir Usman. He solicited the cooperation of Dr. Usman in passing the message to the adherents. Kure, would later made a detour to banks in Abuja to ascertain their compliance with CBN’s directive to load new currency notes in ATMs. At GTB branch located at Wuse 2, only one ATM machine dispensed new notes. The remaining ones gushed out old notes. Same scenario with every other bank visited by Dr. Kure. Bank customers who spoke to journalists were disappointed that banks could be flagrantly flouting CBN’s directive. Majority said old notes were still available in large.quantities than new one. Elsewhere outside Abuja, the pulse is same: old notes in fierce competition in quantity with new notes due to orchestrated scarcity purportedly engineered by banks. To clear the seeming fog, and pave way for wider circulation of new naira notes, CBN is threatening recalcitrant banks. CBN has come up to warn that any commercial bank that fails to pick up the new naira notes for distribution would be fined N1 million daily. Adeleke Adelokun, a Deputy Director at CBN, made this known while sensitising traders on the need to embrace the new currency and return old ones to banks, at Ayegbaju International Market in Osogbo, the Osun state capital. In addition, the apex bank threatened to penalise commercial banks who fail to comply with the directive of loading the redesigned naira notes in their ATMs. Speaking with the traders, Adelokun said the apex bank had printed enough naira notes but observed that commercial banks were not collecting them. “As at today, CBN has printed enough new naira notes of N200, N500 and N1,000,” NAN quoted the CBN official as saying. “But, what we discovered was that most of the banks that are supposed to collect the new notes have not collected them. So, we have put a sanction on the banks. “Any bank that fails to collect the new notes from CBN will pay N1 million as sanction per box, per day and the amount they are to pay now will depend on the number of days they have not collected the notes. “We also mandated the banks to put new naira notes in their ATMs all over Nigeria so that Nigerians will have access to the new naira notes,” he added. Adelokun said the CBN team from Abuja had gone round commercial banks in the state, meeting with their officials to ensure that they were paying out the new naira notes to customers. He said the team was at Ayegbaju market to sensitise traders on the newly-redesigned naira notes, the eNaira app, as well as how they can subscribe to it for their business transactions.

Cash swap strategy

To achieve success with the new currency notes, and get it across Nigerian villages on or before January 31 deadline, CBN introduced cash swap strategy. In a circular ‘BSD/DIR/PUB/ LAB/15/022 addressed to Deposit Money Banks, Mobile Money.Operators, Super Agents and Agent, CBN informed them of the introduction of cash swap policy.In the circular, CBN hinged its introduction on poor circulation of new notes. It explained that dwellers and participants will pay agents an unspecified amount as fee to swap the new N1,000, N500 and N200 notes.

“In furtherance of its naira redesign policy, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has sustained its nationwide awareness/sensitisation programmes, enforced speedy collection of the new notes at CBN branches by the deposit money banks (DMBs) and mandated issuance of the new notes through Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) to ensure distribution is fair, transparent and evenly spread across the country. “In addition to these measures and in recognition of the need to maximise the channels through which underserved and rural communities can exchange their naira, the bank is launching a cash swap programme in partnership with Super Agents & DMBs. “The programme enables citizens in rural areas or those with limited access to formal financial services to exchange old Naira notes for redesigned notes.

The initiative takes effect from Monday, January 23, 2022,” the circular said. According to CBN, the lower denomination notes like the N100, N50, N20 among others could be swapped for the new currency. “The old N1000, N500, N200 notes can be exchanged for the newly redesigned notes and/or the.existing lower denominations (N100, N50 and N20, etc), which remain legal tender. “The agent shall exchange a maximum of N10,000 per person. Amounts above N10,000 may be treated as cash-in deposit into wallets or bank accounts in line with the cashless policy. BVN, NIN,.or Voter’s card details of the customers should be captured as much as possible.

“To promote financial inclusion, this service is also available to anybody without a bank account. “Agents may, on request instantly open a wallet or account, leveraging the CBN Tiered KYC Framework. This will ensure that this category of the populace are able to exchange or deposit their cash seamlessly without taking unnecessary risk or incurring undue cost.” CBN said agents were eligible to get new notes from banks. “Agents shall sensitise customers on opening wallets/ bank accounts and the various channels for conducting electronic transactions. “Designated agents are eligible to collect the redesigned notes from DMBs in line with the Revised Cash Withdrawal Limit policy. Agents are also permitted to charge cash-out fees for the cash swap transactions but prohibited from charging any further commissions to customers for this service,” the apex bank said.

Last line

For now, the apex bank remains unwavering as regards the January 31, 2023 deadline for old notes to end.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...