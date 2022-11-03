CBN raises concern over tech banking shrouding traditional lenders

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has expressed fear with the spontaneous growth of various forms of tech compliant banking, which it said could displace traditional deposit money banks in future. Governor of the apex bank, Godwin Emefiele, represented by the Deputy Governor, Financial Systems Stability, Mrs. AishaAhmad, raisedthealarmyesterdayin Abuja at the 28th edition of the Annual In-house Executive Seminar on “Digitalisationof Money and Monetary Policy in Nigeria.” Emefiele said there is “the fear of financial technology outcompeting traditional banks, with associated profitability risks.” Besides, he noted that “with increased technological absorption and financial digitisation, comes increased risk of data theft and privacy, cybercrime and fraud.” To nib this in the bud, he advocated “for not only expanding payments system infrastructure, but also updating the instruments of supervision.”
