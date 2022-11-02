CBN raises fear over wide spread of FinTechs, says it has potential to displace DMBs

Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has expressed fear with the spontaneous growth of FinTechs, which it said may displace traditional Money Deposit Banks (DMBs ) in future.

Governor of the apex bank, Godwin Emefiele, represented by the Deputy Governor Financial Systems Stability, Mrs. Aisha Ahmad, raised this alarm Wednesday in Abuja at the 28th edition of the Annual In-house Executive Seminar on “Digitalization of Money and Monetary Policy in Nigeria”.

Emefiele said there is “the fear of FinTech outcompeting traditional banks, with associated profitability risk”.

Besides, he noted that of concern “that with increased technological absorption and financial digitization, comes increased risk of data theft and privacy, cybercrime and fraud”.

To nip this in bud, Emefiele CBN advocated, “for not only expanding payments system infrastructure, but also updating the instruments of supervision”.

