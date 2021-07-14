CBN: Ramping up support for SMEs

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, used his public lecture at the 51st Convocation Lecture of the University of Lagos, last Monday, to announce fresh measures that the apex bank is introducing to support the growth of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the country, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM

In his speech as host of the occasion, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, told the audience at the University’s 51st Convocation Lecture in Lagos, last Monday, that the prestigious educational institution chose Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, to deliver the ceremony’s public lecture because of the apex bank governor’s passion for the country’s economic growth and development, especially his policies, which, according to Professor Ogundipe, are focused on solving critical issues in the economy such as unemployment. Indeed, following his assumption of office as CBN governor in June 2014, Emefiele had unveiled a 10-point agenda, in which he declared that the apex bank, under his watch, would, as part of measures to boost economic growth, introduce a broad spectrum of financial instruments to boost specific enterprise areas in agriculture, manufacturing, health and oil and gas. In line with his pledge, CBN vigorously pursued intervention schemes such as the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP), the N220 billion Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Fund (MSMEDF), the Small and Medium Enterprises Credit Guarantee Scheme (SMECGS), the Agri-Business/Small and Medium Enterprise Investment Scheme (AGSMEIS) and the Creative Industry Financing Initiative (CIFI), among others. CIFI For instance, CIFI, which CBN introduced in collaboration with the Bankers’ Committee, was aimed at enabling businesses to obtain loans up to the tune of N500 million in fields such as fashion, information technology, movies and music. Giving details about the initiative at a press briefing after the 342nd meeting of the Bankers’ Committee in February 2019, the then Director, Banking Supervision Department, CBN, Mr. Ahmed Abdullahi, said that it would be funded from the AGSMEIS, adding that the decision to support the creative industry was born out of the Committee’s conviction that the sector holds the key to job creation, poverty reduction and inclusive growth. Also speaking at the briefing, the Managing Director of Access Bank, Herbert Wigwe, said: “The Bankers’ Committee, after a lot of research identified the creative and IT sector as a critical sector to support social and inclusive growth in Nigeria. We’ve basically found out that the sector would generate a significant amount of employment given how Nigerians inclined in the creative sector have done well in music and others.” In fact, briefing journalists during one of his tours of the National Arts Theatre before the rehabilitation of the complex commenced, Emefiele disclosed that one of the key reasons why the regulator decided to partner with the Bankers’ Committee to rehabilitate the iconic complex, was that the project would enable the country maximise the benefits of the CIFI especially in the area of job creation. He lamented that many educated youths from universities were without employment despite the fact that many of them had unleashed their creative talents in creating jobs, not only for themselves, but also for others through the music, movie, fashion and IT skills. Commenting on the proposed creative center that would emerge from the rehabilitation of the National Theatre, he said: “The creative center, which comprises music, movies, fashion and ICT can be a key source of growth for our economy creating up to one million jobs for our teeming youths. It will also aid our objective of reducing our dependence on revenues from crude oil. India for example in 2018, generated over $240 billion from exports of IT, movies, music and fashion related goods and services. “This amount is over five times our annual earnings from the sale of crude oil. With our human capital resources and an enabling environment that will help harness the creative talents of our youths, Nigeria has the potential to earn over $20 billion annually from the creative industry.”

COVID-19 stimulus packages

In addition, to help cushion the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on Nigerians, CBN introduced several stimulus packages last year, including the Targeted Credit Facility (TCF), aimed primarily at supporting households and Micro Small and Medium Enterprises and the Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF), launched in collaboration with the fiscal authorities, to improve access to finance for youth and youth-owned enterprises.

Disbursements

According to latest data obtained from the apex bank, the sum of N3.2 billion has been disbursed, under the CIFI, to 341 beneficiaries as at May 28, 2021, while the sum of N253 billion has been disbursed under the TCF to 548,345 beneficiaries. Similarly, the sum of N111 billion has been disbursed, under AGSMEIS, to 29,023 beneficiaries as at May 28, 2021, while, under the ABP, N631.4 billion granted to 3,107,949 small holder farmers cultivating 3.8 million of land hectares. For the NYIF, total disbursements during the period, amounted to N2.04 billion to 7,075 beneficiaries, of which a total of 4,411 beneficiaries were individuals and 2,646 were SMEs.

Lecture

However, given that latest research shows that SMEs clearly need more than access to credit to survive and thrive, not too many analysts were surprised that in his public lecture at the University of Lagos last week, Emefiele revealed that the apex bank would be increasing other forms of support for small and medium enterprises. Noting that SMEs hold the key to economic growth and prosperity, the CBN Governor, whose lecture was titled, “National Development and Knowledge Economy in the Digital Age: Leapfrogging SMEs in the 21st Century,” emphasised that special consideration should be given to the strengthening of physical and ICT infrastructure to enable SMEs perform more efficiently and become globally competitive. He said: “Given the population growth rate and even the large number of our graduating students, we need to begin to see how SMEs can be incubated; because it is SMEs that develop and grow into large corporates and that is how they become great companies of the future.” While noting that the potential of SMEs in enhancing economic growth was hampered by limited access to finance, inadequate infrastructure and poor digital penetration, the CBN governor enjoined both the public and private sector to provide more support in addressing the challenges of SMEs in the country. Citing examples of other climes that have continued to harness the benefits of the knowledge economy to accelerate economic growth, through the contributions of SMEs, Emefiele charged tertiary institutions in the country to tap into the educational trends that are significant drivers of productivity in advanced and emerging markets, in order to reshape the existing curriculum, enhance the learning experience of students and foster innovation amongst the faculty and staff in Nigerian institutions. He pointed out that enhanced collaboration between universities and players in key sectors of the economy such as agriculture, manufacturing and ICT was necessary to enable implementation of sound ideas generated from the universities. He disclosed that CBN will soon commence writing all the universities in the country to begin to conduct entrepreneurship development programmes for their students, adding that staff of the apex bank’s development finance department will soon commence writing the universities to develop a framework for the entrepreneurship development programmes. He said that apart from the CBN’s massive developmental interventions in some critical sectors of the Nigerian economy, the regulator had also been advancing knowledge and innovation through various initiatives targeted at promoting youth’s entrepreneurship, research and development. Emefiele, who disclosed that CBN had also prioritised financial inclusion as a deliberate strategy to reduce the percentage of adults excluded from financial services, urged the graduating students to be part of the solution to a greater Nigeria. He said: “Despite the hues, cries and complaints about this country, this remains the land of indescribable opportunities, the land where finding a simple solution to a common problem can lead to unimaginable financial prosperity.”

Conclusion

With data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) indicating that about 17.4 million SMEs in Nigeria contributed about 48 per cent of the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the last five years and that the small businesses account for about 50 per cent of industrial jobs and nearly 90 per cent of thee manufacturing sector, the consensus in financial circles is that CBN is justified to be ramping up its support for the subsector.

