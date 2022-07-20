CBN: Rasing digital financial services awareness

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has in recent weeks been ramping up digital financial services awareness as part of its efforts to boost economic growth writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM

With the exponential growth of digital technology, especially in the last 10 years, most experts now generally agree that the future of the world will depend on digitalisation. For instance, the United Nations, in one of its reports, stated that “digital technologies have advanced more rapidly than any innovation in our history – reaching around 50 per cent of the developing world’s population in only two decades and transforming societies.”

It added: “By enhancing connectivity, financial inclusion, access to trade and public services, technology can be a great equaliser.” Also, in an article published last month, the Principal Economist, TMT, Disruptive Technology and Funds, at the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Davide Strusani, noted that COVID-19 boosted investors’ interest in digital infrastructure and digital services.

He stated: “At IFC, we have seen an increase in demand for digital connectivity and an unprecedented interest from investors. The Global Infrastructure Hub’s Infrastructure Monitor 2021 reports that private investment in telecommunications projects almost doubled in 2020. “In addition, IFC estimates (based on data from the Global Private Capital Association and Pitchbook) suggest that Venture Capital investments across emerging markets have seen an unprecedented rise recently, with 2021 volumes growing 100 per cent and deals rising 55 per cent compared to 2020. “There is now momentum to accelerate digital transformation, with numerous factors suggesting that investment in digital infrastructure and digital services in emerging markets will remain on an upward trend.”

CBN’s exposure draft

Given the foregoing, the circular the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issued on July 8 to all banks, Other Financial Institutions (OFIs) and non-bank financial institutions, which was titled: “Exposure draft on the Digital Financial Services (DFS) awareness guidelines,” would not have come as a total surprise to industry stakeholders and watchers. According to CBN’s Consumer Protection Department, which issued the document, the guidelines apply to DMBs, merchant banks, OFIs, Payment Service Banks (PSBs) and other payment service institutions as licensed by the regulator.

The apex bank explained that the “the country is witnessing exponential increase in the provision and use of Digital financial services and products following the advent of COVID-19. This development has made it imperative to put in place a guideline to address gaps in consumer knowledge and practices with DFS. “The broad goal of the guideline is to provide a set of principles and expectations for financial service providers to integrate in the provision of DFS, fair treatment and enhanced consumer understanding in order to ensure positive outcomes.”

It also stated that one of the key objectives of the guidelines is to set “Digital Financial Literacy (DFL) standards for Digital Financial Services Providers (DFSP).” Thus, the document stipulated that DFS providers, among other requirements, are expected to “provide information that will enable consumers differentiate DFS products from conventional banking products and services; ensure ease of access to information on all product offerings to enable consumers make informed decisions; provide information on products in simple english and local languages; conduct outreach to underserved populations regarding DFS options available to them and provide information on product usage and how to obtain support services when the need arises.”

In addition, DFS providers are expected to “develop and deliver educational materials to prospective and existing customers through basic channels such as Short Message Service (SMS), Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) and at agent locations, in addition to app, web and social media platforms and submit developed educational materials to the Director of Consumer Protection, CBN for review.”

Furthermore, under the guidelines, CBN stated that DFS providers are required to “disclose all terms, conditions, fees, and other associated charges on product offerings prior to enrollment; ensure integration of data privacy and protection standards into internal policies; conduct evidence -based awareness campaigns to sensitise consumers on how to protect their assets and sensitive details and develop default settings on DFS which are by nature ‘opt-out’ not ‘opt-in’ of data sharing with third parties, and clear and simple ‘opt-in’ language for sharing of data.”

The guidelines also proposed that DFS providers should ensure privacy to data collection and sharing during product enrollment as well as ensure easy optout process for data sharing. On product usability and market testing, the guidelines stated that DFS providers should “ensure that products deployed are suitable for the target customers; test product usability with users and modify as necessary to reduce transaction errors and provide consumers with reliable and easily accessible channels to enable them obtain support services.”

In order to prevent fraud and manage its attendant risks, the exposure draft proposed that DFS providers should “provide fraud prevention messages and tips for consumers using both audio and virtual modes of communication in local languages and also monitor fraud reports to identify emerging fraud and sensitise their customers on how they can protect their assets.” Similarly, the document stated that DFS providers should “put in place strategies to assess their policies on raising consumer awareness and product usage; develop indicators and performance measures to assess changes in awareness and usage; forward their strategies and performance measures to the Director of Consumer Protection, CBN bi-annually for review and forward monthly returns on consumer awareness programmes/ initiatives conducted to the Director, Consumer Protection, CBN.”

MPC retreat

An indication of the importance that CBN attaches to the subject of digital financial services, can also be seen from the fact that the theme of the 2022 retreat of the CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which held in Lagos last Friday, revolved around it. As CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele pointed out in his keynote address at the event, digital financial services play a significant role in enhancing job creation and boosting the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of emerging economies.

He also noted that “digital finance supports greater financial inclusion by making possible the extension of financial services to non-financial sectors and to individuals with minimal access to smart electronic devices.” According to the CBN governor, the choice of the theme of the retreat for this year, “Monetary policy implementation in a digitally evolving developing economy,” is particularly apt given that the evolution of FinTechs, cryptocurrencies, digital Payments, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, have transformed the operation of the financial and banking sectors, both globally and domestically.

He noted that with the outbreak of the COVID-19 accelerating the adoption of digital payment plat-forms “the central banking and monetary policy relevance in the digital ecosystem is sometime challenged as the regulatory oversight functions are largely eroded or weakened by impotency of traditional tools in carrying out those functions.”

Emefiele thus stated: “In order to ensure the relevance of monetary policy and the role of monetary authorities in the new digital world, MPC members must embrace themselves with advance level understanding of the interplay of digitalisation with monetary policy objectives, targets and tools.”

He also pointed out that although, as a result of CBN’s “ingenious approach of adopting well thought out and home-grown policy measures to address our macroeconomic challenges,” the Nigerian economy has been able to “relatively withstand” the global crisis occasioned by COVID- 19 and the Russia-Ukraine war, “monetary policy has been severely challenged, as its policy space narrowed significantly, in some cases, paradoxically and necessitating the need to rethink monetary policy in the context of emerging challenges and economic transformation.”

He added that “while post-COVID growth recovery in Nigeria can be adjudged to be moderate and stable, we have seen a major change in the key sectoral drivers of that stable growth phenomenon, including the services sector, modernised agriculture, and manufacturing, suggesting that technology and innovation is playing a major role in output growth and economic development in Nigeria. Hence the need to explore new ways of adapting monetary policy tools to improving the contribution of technology and innovations to the growth equation.”

Emefiele, who disclosed that global experts and colleague Governors from other central banks, including the Bank of Kenya, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) and private sector players would speak to participants at the retreat, urged MPC members to actively participate in the discussions and “come up with new ideas and tools to aid monetary policy implementation for optimal macroeconomic outcomes.” Earlier, in his remarks, the Deputy Governor in charge of Economic Policy at CBN, Dr Kingsley Obiora, cited the decline in cash usage in most parts of the world, digital payments’ rapid expansion and the rise in digital currencies, as the major factors that led to the choice of the theme of this year’s edition of the retreat.

Conclusion

However, as some industry stakeholders pointed out last weekend, unless Nigeria is able to drastically improve power supply and utilisation, CBN’s efforts to ensure that the country enjoys the benefits of digital financial services may not yield the desired result.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...