Business

CBN: Redesigned naira notes entirely printed in Nigeria

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem, Abdulwahab Isa Comments Off on CBN: Redesigned naira notes entirely printed in Nigeria

The three redesigned naira notes- N1000, N500 and N200- were entirely locally handled by the Nigeria Printing and Minting Plc. a Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) subsidiary, the apex bank reiterated yesterday. The Director, Currency Operations Department (COD) at the CBN, Ahmed Umar, stated this at the ongoing 2022 workshop for Business Editors and members of the Finance Correspondents Association of Nigeria (FICAN), organised by Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) in Port Harcourt.

Umar, who was represented by Deputy Director and Head, Policy Development Division, COD at the CBN, Mrs. Amina Halidu- Giwa, said the country was well equipped with factories both in Lagos and Abuja for the printing of currencies. According to Halidu-Giwa, the decision to redesign the banknotes was taken because of the huge volume of counterfeit notes in circulation and also to tackle the challenge of the apex bank having 85 per cent of naira notes outside the banking system. She noted that hoarding of currencies at private homes was a bad practice that was responsible for most of the woes affecting the economy, such as terrorism, money laundering and currency counterfeiting.

Amina, who said the new notes are fortified with relevant security features that make them very difficult to counterfeit, dismissed the view among some members of the public that the currencies did not have aesthetic appeal. “We redesigned, not repainted the banknotes. In redesigning you can change colour or reduce the size. The ink is a newer technology with security features.

The main purpose for redesigning was to solve a problem, and we had limited time to solve that problem or we would sink. We don’t care about aesthetics. “Only Nigeria Security does the printing. We print in Nigeria – Lagos and Abuja. We don’t print outside the country. We fly notes by air and other means to states, which has huge logistical implications.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Analysts: Tough economy aids Nigeria’s cryptocurrency boom

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Citing the recent announcement by Paxful, a leading peer-to-peer exchange platform, that despite the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) barring of deposit money banks and other financial institutions from crypto-related transactions, Nigeria is now its largest market, analysts at United Capital Research have attributed the development to the economic challenges facing country. In a report […]
Business

Olateru: NSIB Bill‘Il reinforce safety in transportation

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Accident Investigation Bureau Nigeria (AIB-N) has once again called for the establishment of the Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), an independent unified body, charged with the responsibilities of carrying out investigation of occurrences involving all modes of transportation with the aim of promoting and enhancing safe transportation in Nigeria. Speaking during the public hearing on […]
Business

Linkage Assurance targets N4.92bn gross premium in Q1’21

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Linkage Assurance Plc has projected to achieve N4.92 billion gross premium written for the first quarter ending March 31, 2021. In its Q1 earning forecast obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the insurance firm also projected N291.09m as profit after tax and N415.85 million as profit before tax for the period. For the fourth […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica