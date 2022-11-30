CBN: Redesigned naira notes entirely printed in Nigeria

The three redesigned naira notes- N1000, N500 and N200- were entirely locally handled by the Nigeria Printing and Minting Plc. a Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) subsidiary, the apex bank reiterated yesterday. The Director, Currency Operations Department (COD) at the CBN, Ahmed Umar, stated this at the ongoing 2022 workshop for Business Editors and members of the Finance Correspondents Association of Nigeria (FICAN), organised by Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) in Port Harcourt.

Umar, who was represented by Deputy Director and Head, Policy Development Division, COD at the CBN, Mrs. Amina Halidu- Giwa, said the country was well equipped with factories both in Lagos and Abuja for the printing of currencies. According to Halidu-Giwa, the decision to redesign the banknotes was taken because of the huge volume of counterfeit notes in circulation and also to tackle the challenge of the apex bank having 85 per cent of naira notes outside the banking system. She noted that hoarding of currencies at private homes was a bad practice that was responsible for most of the woes affecting the economy, such as terrorism, money laundering and currency counterfeiting.

Amina, who said the new notes are fortified with relevant security features that make them very difficult to counterfeit, dismissed the view among some members of the public that the currencies did not have aesthetic appeal. “We redesigned, not repainted the banknotes. In redesigning you can change colour or reduce the size. The ink is a newer technology with security features.

The main purpose for redesigning was to solve a problem, and we had limited time to solve that problem or we would sink. We don’t care about aesthetics. “Only Nigeria Security does the printing. We print in Nigeria – Lagos and Abuja. We don’t print outside the country. We fly notes by air and other means to states, which has huge logistical implications.”

