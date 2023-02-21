Business

CBN refutes directive to banks to collect old N500, N1000 notes

Posted on Author Reporter

 

 

By Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja

 

For umpteenth time, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has refuted purported information that it has authorised the Deposit Money Banks (DMB) to collect old N500 and N1,000 banknotes.

The refutation came on the heels of circulation of “fake” and unauthorised messages Tuesday quoting the CBN as directing the banks to be receiving old notes.

In a statement issued by Director, Corporate Communications Department of the apex bank, Mr. Osita Nwanisobi, the bank reiterated that: “For the avoidance of doubt, and in line with Mr. President’s broadcast of February 16, 2023, the CBN has been directed to ONLY reissue and recirculate the old N200 banknotes and this is expected to circulate as legal tender for 60 days up to April 10, 2023.”

To this end, CBN enjoined members of the public to disregard any message not formally released by the Central Bank of Nigeria on this subject.

It urged media practitioners are advised to verify any information from the correct sources before publication.

 

Reporter

Leave a Reply

