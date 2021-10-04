News Top Stories

CBN reiterates commitment to boost wheat value chain

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reiterated its determination to address the existing challenges in the country’s wheat value chain as part of efforts to shore up the country’s foreign reserves.

 

The Director, Development Finance Department at the CBN, Mr. Philip Yila Yusuf, disclosed this last Thursday, in Abuja at the Wheat Conference and stakeholder Engagement, which had as its theme, “Improving and Sustaining the Wheat Value Chain Development in Nigeria.”

 

He highlighted the enormous potential of the wheat valuechainforground-breaking impact in the agricultural sector, noting that the Bank sought to focus attention on the wheat value chain for 2021/2022 dry season planting, after sustainable progress made across the rice and maize value chain

 

 

According to him: “The CBN plans to address key problems in the value chain through financing massive production of wheat in Nigeria and seeks to facilitate sustained availability of high yield seed variety in country and improve general productivity.”

 

He disclosed that wheat was the second highest contributor to the country’s food import bill putting pressure on the country’s foreign reserve as over $2billion was spent annually on the importation of over 5million Metric Tons (MT) of wheat.

 

Furthermore, he estimated that only 1% or 63,000MT of wheat, out of the 5-6 million metric tons (MT) of wheat consumed annually, was produced locally, noting that the CBN intervention had become critical due to the high demand for wheat in Nigeria and the inability to meet that demand.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

NiMet warns of thunderstorms, heavy rain

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency, (NiMet) has warned of a possible heavy rain across the country in days to come. In a three-day forecast released by the Central Forecast Office (CFO) on Thursday, the body observed that thunderstorms are expected in parts of Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi, Adamawa, Taraba, Bauchi and Kaduna states. It said Jigawa, Gombe, […]
News

Salary: Niger uncovers 11,000 ghost workers, saves N672m monthly

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna

F ollowing its screening exercise to ensure that it meets up with the payment of its workers, Niger State government yesterday said it has discovered over 11,000 ghost workers in the state and would be saving N672 million monthly.   The government said millions of naira were also traced to fictitious salary earners in the […]
News

Alkali : Why NEDC is getting it right

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Boko Haram conflict in North-East Nigeria indeed came with its attendant consequences that saw countless persons’ death and the destruction of properties and livelihoods worth several billions of naira. The impact of this conflict has left a sour taste in the mouth, which indeed necessitated the establishment of an interventionist agency to address the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica