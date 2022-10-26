CBN releases draft guidelines for contactless payments

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday released an exposure draft of the guidelines for contactless payments in the country. According to a circular signed by the Director, Payments System Management Department at the apex bank, Mr. Musa Jimoh, “the draft guidelines was conceived to ensure that participants in contactless payments implement appropriate risk management processes and measures while keeping to best relevant practices.”

Under the guidelines, the CBN listed stakeholders in contactless payments to include, acquirers, issuers, payment schemes, card schemes, switching companies, Payments Terminals Service Providers (PTSP), Payments Terminal Service Aggregators (PTSA), merchants, terminal owners and customers.

The proposed framework requires that customers, for instance, should have the option to withdraw from contactless payments agreements without prior notice to the issuer. However, customers are required “to exercise due diligence in carrying out contactless payments transactions and protect their payment instruments from unauthorised use.” The apex bank also proposes that participants in contactless payments will render monthly returns on transactions (including volume, value, fraud data, failed transactions, among others) to it(CBN) in the format that it will prescribe

