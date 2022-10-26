Business

CBN releases draft guidelines for contactless payments

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday released an exposure draft of the guidelines for contactless payments in the country. According to a circular signed by the Director, Payments System Management Department at the apex bank, Mr. Musa Jimoh, “the draft guidelines was conceived to ensure that participants in contactless payments implement appropriate risk management processes and measures while keeping to best relevant practices.”

Under the guidelines, the CBN listed stakeholders in contactless payments to include, acquirers, issuers, payment schemes, card schemes, switching companies, Payments Terminals Service Providers (PTSP), Payments Terminal Service Aggregators (PTSA), merchants, terminal owners and customers.

The proposed framework requires that customers, for instance, should have the option to withdraw from contactless payments agreements without prior notice to the issuer. However, customers are required “to exercise due diligence in carrying out contactless payments transactions and protect their payment instruments from unauthorised use.” The apex bank also proposes that participants in contactless payments will render monthly returns on transactions (including volume, value, fraud data, failed transactions, among others) to it(CBN) in the format that it will prescribe

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Cashboxng is thriving because we make extra effort to be genuine – Aigbogun

Posted on Author Reporter

  Sydney Imuetinyan Aigbogun, founder and CEO of CashBox, an online saving platform founded in 2019 is optimistic that genuine online businesses will survive the odds even though people are often scared of online transactions. Aigbogun made this assertion while responding to the question on how his online saving platform would thrive in a time many […]
Business

Expert: Agric bigger than oil, worth $8trn globally

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

An industrial expert has urged the Federal Government to invest more in agriculture, saying it is worth $8 trllion globally, bigger than oil and gas. Specifically, the Senior Special Adviser on Industrialisation to the President of the African Development Bank, Prof. Oyebanji Oyelaran- Oyeyinka, made the appeal during a webinar organised by the Nigerian Academy […]
Business

Banking: Malware threats surge as mobile apps increase –Nokia

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

Banking malware threats are sharply increasing as cybercriminals target the rising popularity of mobile banking on smartphones, with plots aimed at stealing personal banking credentials and credit card information, says a report. The Nokia 2021 Threat Intelligence Report, based on data aggregated from network traffic monitored on over 200 million devices globally where Nokia’s NetGuard […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica