CBN releases draft guidelines on NIFIs’ instruments

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), at the weekend, issued exposure draft guidelines for the operation of Non-Interest Financial Institutions’ (NIFIs) instruments, which, the apex bank says will help to “facilitate liquidity management, assist in effective monetary policy implementation and deepen the financial system.”

According to the regulator, the guidelines are in respect of liquidity management instruments it introduced in December 2012, which can be accessed at its window by NIFIs.

They include the CBN Safe Custody (Wadiah) Account (CSCA), CBN Non- Interest Note (CNIN) and the CBN Non-Interest Asset-Backed Securities (CNI-ABS).

The guidelines also cover the two lender of last resort instruments that can be accessed at the CBN’s window by NIFIs-Intra-day Facility (IDF) and Funding for Liquidity Facility (FfLF)- which the apex bank introduced in August 2017.

On the instruments’ conditions for participation and eligibility, the guidelines stated: “Only licensed non-interest banks (NIBs), deposit money banks with non-interest banking window and any other authorised dealer as may be approved by the CBN shall be eligible to participate at the window. Participation shall be voluntary.”

Another highlight of the draft document is that it proposes that “the bank (CBN) shall reserve the discretion to suspend or disqualify any participant in the non-interest banking window when in its (the bank’s) opinion it is desirable to do so with or without any explanation.

In like manner, the bank may readmit a suspended or disqualified participant when in its (the bank’s) opinion it is desirable to do so with or without any explanation and, may specify certain conditions for compliance before such readmission.”

In addition, on the governance structure of the instruments, the document states that “there shall be a Market Support Committee (MSC) in the Financial Markets Department (FMD) to act as an advisory body in the management of non-interest bearing instruments.

“The membership of the Market Support Committee shall comprise the Director, Financial Markets Department as the Chair, Heads of all the Offices in Financial Markets Department and representatives of Financial Policy and Regulation Department (FPRD), Banking Supervision Department (BSD),

Consumer Protection Department (CPD), Banking Services Department (BKSD), Payment System Management Department (PSMD), Reserve Management Department (RED), Monetary Policy Department (MPD), Risk Management Department (RMD) and Legal Services Department (LSD). The MSC shall meet quarterly, or as directed by the Chairman.”

