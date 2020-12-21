Business

CBN releases draft guidelines on NIFIs’ instruments

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), at the weekend, issued exposure draft guidelines for the operation of Non-Interest Financial Institutions’ (NIFIs) instruments, which, the apex bank says will help to “facilitate liquidity management, assist in effective monetary policy implementation and deepen the financial system.”

 

According to the regulator, the guidelines are in respect of liquidity management instruments it introduced in December 2012, which can be accessed at its window by NIFIs.

 

They include the CBN Safe Custody (Wadiah) Account (CSCA), CBN Non- Interest Note (CNIN) and the CBN Non-Interest Asset-Backed Securities (CNI-ABS).

 

The guidelines also cover the two lender of last resort instruments that can be accessed at the CBN’s window  by  NIFIs-Intra-day Facility (IDF) and Funding for Liquidity Facility (FfLF)- which the apex bank introduced in August 2017.

 

On the instruments’ conditions for participation and eligibility, the guidelines stated: “Only licensed non-interest banks (NIBs), deposit money banks with non-interest banking window and any other authorised dealer as may be approved by the CBN shall be eligible to participate at the window. Participation shall be voluntary.”

 

Another highlight of the draft  document is that it proposes that “the bank (CBN) shall reserve the discretion to suspend or disqualify any participant in the non-interest banking window when in its (the bank’s) opinion it is desirable to do so with or without any explanation.

 

In like manner, the bank may readmit a suspended or disqualified participant when in its (the bank’s) opinion it is desirable to do so with or without any explanation and, may specify certain conditions for compliance before such readmission.”

 

In addition, on the governance structure of the instruments, the document states that “there shall be a Market Support Committee (MSC) in the Financial Markets Department (FMD) to act as an advisory body in the management of non-interest bearing instruments.

 

“The membership of the Market Support Committee shall comprise the Director, Financial Markets Department as the Chair, Heads of all the Offices in Financial Markets Department and representatives of Financial Policy and Regulation Department (FPRD), Banking Supervision Department (BSD),

 

Consumer Protection Department (CPD), Banking Services Department (BKSD), Payment System Management Department (PSMD), Reserve Management Department (RED), Monetary Policy Department (MPD), Risk Management Department (RMD) and Legal Services Department (LSD). The MSC shall meet quarterly, or as directed by the Chairman.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Dollar dogged by economic worries, yuan gains on trade deal relief

Posted on Author Reporter

  The dollar nursed losses against most currencies on Wednesday as traders braced for U.S. data expected to show a slowdown in durable goods orders and a key speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. The yuan rose toward a seven-month high after U.S. and Chinese trade officials reaffirmed their commitment to a Phase 1 […]
Business

NCC: Nigeria may miss out in $13trn 5G projected revenue

Posted on Author Reporter

  Caleb Onwe, Abuja The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has warned that the country may not get its share in the humongous revenue of $13.2 trillion expected to accrue from global deployment of the 5th Generation (5G)Technology by 2035. NCC Executive Vice Chairman,  Prof. Umar Danbatta, who spoke on Tuesday in Abuja during a media capacity training, noted […]
Business

N1bn Enyimba business complex opens December

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Aba

Enyimba City Mall, a N1.07 billion Public Private Partnership (PPP) innovative business complex that is set to redefine the way commercial activities are done in Aba, the commercial nerve center of Eastern Nigeria will open to the business community in December.   Chiedozie Njoku, Managing Director of Checkbest International Limited, operators of the facility, disclosed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: