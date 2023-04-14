CBN releases draft on dormant accounts management

In response to what it said was requests from banks and other stakeholders for further clarity on the subject, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released exposure draft guidelines on the management and operations of dormant accounts, unclaimed benefits and other financial assets. According to a circular to all banks and Other Financial Institutions, signed by the Director, Financial Policy and Regulation Department at the apex bank, Mr. Chibuzo Efobi, comments should get to the CBN within three weeks from the date of the circular.

Citing provisions in the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act, 2020 (BOFIA) on unclaimed funds or abandoned property in Financial Institutions(FIs) under the regulatory purview of the CBN, the circular stated that the exposure draft supersedes the regulator’s 2015 guidelines on the management of dormant accounts and other unclaimed balances by Banks and Other Financial Institutions in Nigeria . Under the draft guidelines, a dormant account is defined as: “A bank account that has remained inactive for a period of at least one (1) year,” while an inactive account refers to an account that has no customer- initiated transaction for a period of six months to eleven months. The draft guidelines further stated that eligible accounts are dormant accounts balances that have remained with the FIs for a period of 10 years and beyond, adding that eligible dormant accounts/ unclaimed balances and other financial assets include: “Current, Savings and Term deposits in local currency; Domiciliary accounts; Deposits towards the purchase of shares and Mutual Investments; i Prepaid card accounts and wallets; Proceeds of uncleared and unpresented financial instruments belonging to customers or non-customers of FIs and Unclaimed salaries and wages, commissions, and bonuses.”

Also eligible are: “Proceeds of stale local and/ or foreign currency drafts not presented for payment by beneficiaries; Funds received from a correspondent bank without sufficient details as to the rightful beneficiary and/ or a recall of funds made to the remitting bank to which the Nigerian bank’s account had not been debited; a judgment debt for which the judgment creditor has not claimed the amount of judgment award and Any other deposits or financial assets that may be designated by CBN.” However, accounts/ financial assets such as: “Government-owned accounts; Accounts that are subject of litigation; Accounts under investigation by a regulatory authority or law enforcement agency and Encumbered accounts including, but not limited to, collaterals and liens,” are exempt, according to the guidelines. On roles and responsibilities of stakeholders in the management and operations of dormant accounts, unclaimed benefits and other financial assets, the guidelines stated that the CBN will open and maintain an account earmarked for the purpose of warehousing unclaimed balances in eligible accounts to be called Unclaimed Balances Trust Fund (UBTF) Pool Account