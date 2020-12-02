Business

CBN releases funds in excess of CRR to boost liquidity

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday announced that it has approved the release of the excess above the regulatory minimum Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR) of banks, as part of measures to, “improve liquidity and support economic recovery through increased extension of credit facilities to the real sector.”
A circular to banks obtained by New Telegraph, stated that the release of the funds in excess of CRR will be implemented through the issuance of CBN Special Bills.
The Special Bills, the apex bank said, will have the following features: “Tenor of 90 days, subject to rollover at the instance of the CBN; Zero coupon , with an implied yield to be worked out by the CBN; the instrument will be tradeable and will be discountable at the CBN window and the instrument will qualify as liquidity assets.”
The regulator said that it will continue to monitor banks’ utilization of the liquidity injection from the CRR release to,” ensure optimal use for transactions that support economic activity.”
As part of measures to curb inflation and naira instability, the CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) had in its bid to soak up liquidity from the banking system, increased the CRR by 500 basis points from 22.5 per cent to 27.5 per cent at its meeting in January this year.
The CRR is the minimum amount banks are expected to retain with the CBN from customer deposits. The regulator has in the last ten months regularly debited lenders that fall short of its 27.5 per cent CRR target.

