CBN replaces certificate of capital importation platform

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has replaced the platform for the processing of electronic Certificate of Capital Importation (eCCI), according to a statement by Deloitte Nigeria The statement read: “The now defunct eCCI platform, managed by Telnet Nigeria Limited in partnership with CBN, was launched in 2017 to enhance transparency and efficient processing of certificates in respect of foreign investment into Nigeria. “The recently launched platform will be managed solely by CBN and it is expected to perform the same function as the defunct one.

The new in-house eplatform is also expected to boost service delivery and provide CBN with enhanced control to easily monitor the process of issuing eCCIs. “We understand that the database of existing applications has been migrated to the new platform and there are no changes to the eCCI generated on the new platform. Therefore, authorised dealers and other users may track the status of existing applications and submit

