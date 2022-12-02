News

CBN Report: Yuan sales rose to CNY7.04bn in H1’22

Total sales of the Chinese Yuan (CNY) – the Renminbi (RMB) – under the Bilateral Currency Swap Agreement (BCSA) that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) signed with the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) in 2018 rose to CNY 7.04 billion as of the end of June 2022, latest data released by the apex bank shows.

The CBN, which disclosed this in its Financial Markets Department (FMD) 2022 Half Year Activity Report, released yesterday, said it sold a total of CNY1.26 billion in 13 auctions in the first six months of this year compared with CNY1.22 billion that it sold, also in 13 auctions, in the corresponding period of 2021. The report said: “The implementation of the three-year N720.00 billion/ CNY15.00 billion Bilateral Currency Swap Agreement between the Bank and the People’s Bank of China (PBoC), which commenced in July 2018 was renewed in April 2021 for another threeyear term.

“Thus, a total of CNY1,263.51 million was sold in 13 auctions during the review period, compared with CNY1,217.09 million in 13 auctions in the corresponding period of 2021. Consequently, the total sales from inception to end-June 2022 stood at CNY7,043.57 million.” New Telegraph reports that in announcing the commencement of the CNY sales, the CBN had said at the time that the sales would be through a combination of spot and short tenured forwards, adding that the exercise, which would be conducted via the Special Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS) retail window, would be dedicated to the payment of Renminbi denominated Letters of Credit for raw materials and machinery and agriculture.

Noting that Nigeria, at the time, was the third country on the continent (after South Africa and Egypt) to sign such a deal with China, the apex bank also stated that the BCSA with the PBoC was aimed at facilitating trade between the two countries, as well as enhancing for eign reserve management.

It pointed out that the sale of CNY would further reduce demand pressure for the US dollar and conserve the external reserves. Meanwhile, the CBN disclosed in the FMD 2022 Half Year Activity Report, that the turnover of transactions at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window in the first half of this year, amounted to $16.12 billion compared with $10.72 billion in the corresponding period of 2021. It added that from the inception of the I&E FX window in June 2017, the total turnover of transactions amounted to $213.44 billion at end-June 2022.

 

