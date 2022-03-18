CBN restates commitment to youth development

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said it will continue to support initiatives that will enhance the development of the teeming youths of the country. The apex bank said this at the final of the CBN Junior Tennis Open which ended at the Lawn Tennis Club, Lagos over the weekend which saw Murewa Egbeyemi and Seun Ogunsakin retaining their titles.

CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, who was represented at the event by the apex bank’s Director, Corporate Communications, Osita Nwanisobi, expressed delight at the success the event had recorded over the years. “Indeed, over the past 16 years, we have witnessed the discovery of an array of talented young boys and girls, some of whom have gone on to achieve great feats in the game locally and on the international scene.,” he said.

“The success recorded thus far no doubt underscores the fact that the investment has been worthwhile. Specifically, this tournament has afforded Nigerian junior tennis players the platform to dominate the West African Circuit of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) for several years.

“Marylove Edward and Oyin Quadri are now ranked in the top 200s in the ITF Junior world rankings and could be set for appearances at the Grand Slam Junior event. Similarly, the likes of Joseph Imeh, Thomas Otu, Sylvester Emmanuel and Moses Emmanuel, who have dominated the senior level in Nigerian tennis are all products of the CBN Junior circuit. “It is pertinent to note that the CBN also sponsors the senior category of the tennis tournament, otherwise known as the CBN Senior Open Tennis Championship. We look forward to having the winners in this tournament participate in the Senior Tennis Championship which is scheduled to hold later this year.” He said the role of sports in youth development anywhere in the world cannot be overemphasized, as it provides an avenue to engage young people positively, and by so doing curb delinquency.

