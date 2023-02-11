Business

CBN restates NSPMC’s capacity to mint naira, faults claim of threat to close some DMBs

Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja

 

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said the Nigeria Security Printing and Minting Company (NSPMC) has the capacity and enough materials required to produce local currency notes, the naira.

The apex bank reiterated NSPMC’s capacity to handle currency notes’ demands on the heels of misleading reports in the media suggesting of plans by CBN to contract printing of currency notes outside the country, and a plan to shut down some banks, particularly in a particular geopolitical region of the country.

There has been unintended challenges that crept up with the re- design new naira notes which CBN is working round the clock to address.

Putting straight the record, the CBN in a statement issued on Saturday by the Director of Corporate Communications Department, Mr. Osita Nwanisobi, noted thus: “The attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been drawn to a

misleading report misquoting the Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, as attributing the current challenge in the distribution of the newly redesigned naira banknotes

to a shortage of printing materials at the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company Plc.

“We wish to state categorically that at no time did the CBN Governor disclose this during his presentation to the National Council of State at its meeting on Friday, February 10. For the records, what Mr. Emefiele told the meeting was that the NSPMC was working on printing all denominations of the naira to meet the transaction needs of Nigerians.”

 

 

 

 

