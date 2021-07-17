CBN restricts sugar importation to Dangote, BUA, Golden Sugar Company

The Central Bank of Nigeria CBN has restricted importation of sugar to three firms. The decision, which was made public on Friday via a CBN circular dated July 16 with reference number TED/FEM/PUB/ FPC/01/006, was posted on the official website of the apex bank. The three authorized firms endorsed by the bank to import sugar into the country are BUA Sugar Refinery Ltd, Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc, and Golden Sugar Company.

Signed by Director, Trade and Exchange Department of the CBN, Dr O.S Nnaji, the circular stated that only three companies can import sugar into the country. Consistently, CBN reiterated that authorized dealers in the foreign exchange market not to open Forms M or grant access to foreign exchange for any company without its prior and express approval. Form M is a mandatory statutory document to be completed by all importers for importation of goods into Nigeria.

