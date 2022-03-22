News Top Stories

CBN retains lending rate at 11.5 per cent

…pleads for understanding over energy crisis

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), yesterday, in Abuja retained lending rate (MPR) at 11.5 per cent, with other key monetary policy parameters unchanged.

 

At the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, key rates were also unanimously retained, with the assymetric corridor of +100/-700 basis points around the MPR and retain the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) at 27.5 per cent as well as the liquidity ratio at 30 per cent.

 

CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, made the revelation to journalists after the bi-monthly MPC meeting. Asked what was being done by fiscal and monetary authorities to end petroleum product scarcity and collapse of the power sector, Emefiele linked the situation to the Russia and Ukraine war.

 

He added: “Russia/ Ukraine war resulted in a situation where crude prices have increased due to supply shortage. Nigeria  has not been able to meet its export quota primarily because of unwarranted challenges like oil theft that we see around production area.

 

“This obviously resulted in the increase in the price of diesel and PMS all over the world. There has been shortages not just in PMS and diesel but other commodity like wheat. It’s causing inflationary pressure that we see today.

 

“What are we doing? We are concerned the inflation that we are seeing from the core side came primarily from short supply side. Because if you check either in Abuja or Lagos or elsewhere, there is fuel queue.

“What you find is that there is this fuel queue from supply shortages, there is increases in prices by the retail markets because they are not sure if they will get more diesel by the time they sold their stock.

 

They are pricing what they are holding based on their expectations of replacement price.

 

“We are told at this meeting today by the representative of minister of finance that the minister of finance and NNPC are holding engagement to what can be done to make sure that adequate funding is provided so that petroleum products is made available; so that they can be imported and filling stations can have these products.”

 

