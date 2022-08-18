News Top Stories

CBN reverts interest rate on intervention loans to 9%

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reverted interest rate on all its intervention facilities to nine per cent per annum, from five per cent per annum, according to a circular to all deposit money banks and Other Financial Institutions (OFIs) posted on the apex bank’s website yesterday.

The circular, which was signed by the Director, Financial Policy and Regulation Department at the CBN, Chibuzo Efobi, stated that “all intervention facilities granted effective July 2022 shall be at nine per cent per annum; all existing intervention facilities granted prior to July 20, 2022 shall be at 9 per cent per annum effective September 1, 2022.” As part of measures it introduced in March, 2020, to mitigate the negative impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the country’s economy, the CBN had announced a reduction of the interest rate on all its intervention loans from nine per cent to five percent per annum as well as a one-year extension of the moratorium on principal repayments for its intervention facilities. Late last year, the CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, had announced that the interest rate on the apex bank’sinterventionloanswill be reverted to nine per cent from five per cent in March 2022.

However, at the Bankers’ Committee press briefing held in February, Emefiele disclosed that the moratorium has been extended by another one year to help the economic recovery process. He said: “CBN would be reviewingtheseintervention programmes going forward to ensure that they continue to achieve the desired results. Although interest rates on our various intervention facilities were expected to revert to nine percent effective March 1, 2022, we are announcing that the rates would remain at five percent for another year in view of the promising trajectory we haveestablishedineconomic growth and job creation.

“In effect, the concessionary interest rate of five percent on our intervention facilities would now be extended until March 1, 2023.” New Telegraph reports that in a circular released dated August 15, 2022, titled, “Review Of Interest Rate On Savings Deposits,” the CBN directedDMBstopaysavings deposit account holders an interest of 30 per cent of the current14percentMonetary Policy Rate (MPR), reverting to what it was in 2020 pre- Covid-19. The circular read: “It will be recalled that as part of the efforts to ameliorate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Bank of Nigeria reduced the minimum interest rates payable on local currency savings deposits from 30 per cent to 10 per cent of the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR). This was aimed at stimulating growth in the larger economy following the economic-slowdown occasioned by the pandemic.

“Accordingly, effective August 1, 2022, the negotiable minimum interest rate on local currency savings deposits shall be 30 per cent of MPR. This supersedes our letter dated BSD/DIR/GEN/ LAB/13/052 on the subject. September 1, 2020.” This means that DMBs are to pay savings deposit account holders an interest rate of at least 4.2per cent, an increase from the 1.4 per cent that they previously received

 

