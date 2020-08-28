CBN reviews guidelines for PSBs’ licensing, regulation

Tony Chukwunyem

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has issued new guidelines for the licensing and regulation of Payment Service Banks(PSBs).

According to the fresh guidelines posted on the apex bank’s website late Thursday: eligible promoters of PSBs include banking agents; telecommunications companies (Telcos), through subsidiaries; retail chains (supermarkets, downstream petroleum marketing companies); postal services providers and courier companies and Mobile Money Operators (MMOs).

Others include, switching companies, Financial technology companies (Fintech) and Financial Holding Companies.

The guidelines further stipulated that: “PSBs shall operate mostly in the rural areas and unbanked locations targeting financially excluded persons, with not less than 25% financial service touch points in such rural areas as defined by the CBN from time to time.”

The guidelines also stated that PSBs can enter into direct partnership with card scheme operators, adding, however, that such cards must not be eligible for foreign currency transactions.

According to the new rules, PSBs can deploy ATMs, and PoS devices in some of the rural areas and : “Be at liberty to operate through banking agents (in line with the CBN’s Guidelines for the Regulation of Agent Banking and Agent Banking Relationships in Nigeria); roll out agent networks with the prior approval of the CBN and establish coordinating centres in clusters of outlets to superintend and control the activities of the various financial service touch points and banking agents.”

The new guidelines further stated that: “The minimum capital requirement, application and licensing fees for PSBs are: Minimum capital ₦5,000,000,000.00; non-refundable application Fee ₦500,000.00; non-Refundable Licensing Fee ₦2,000,000.00 and change of name fee ₦1,000,000.00.”

Other requirements for PSBs, according to the guidelines, include, maintaining not less than 75% of their deposit liabilities in CBN securities, Treasury Bills (TBs) and other short-term Federal Government debt instruments at any point in time, be able to make their investments from the CBN window; placing all funds in excess of their operational float with DMBs; participating in Payment and Settlement System as well as having access to the inter-bank and the CBN collateralised repo window for its temporary liquidity management.

