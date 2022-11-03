CBN: RT200 policy attracts N1.84trn inflows in 7 months

Nigeria received a total of N1.84 trillion ($4.18billion) as inflows under the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) RT 200 programme between March and the end of September, findings by New Telegraph show. According to data provided by the apex bank, the programme resulted in the country receiving inflows of over $2.9 billion as of June and $1.28 billion as of the end of the third quarter. This means that Nigeria received a total of $4.18billion as inflows between March, when the programme effectively commenced, and the end of September. CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, had at the end of the Bankers’ Committee meeting held on February 10, unveiled the RT200 initiative, code-named, “Race to $200 billion in FX Repatriation (RT200 FX Programme).”

Emefiele said that the programme, which took immediate effect, consisted of a set of policies for non-oil exports that would help the country attain $200 billion in FX repatriation, exclusively from non-oil exports transactions over the next three to five years. He further disclosed that the initiative, which was introduced in furtherance of the apex bank’s efforts to re-duce the country’s exposure to volatile sources of foreign exchange and to earn more stableinflows, wouldhavefive key anchors namely: Valueadding exports facility; nonoil commodities expansion facility; non-oil FX rebate scheme; dedicated non-oil export terminal, as well as a biannual non-oil export summit.

On February 25, the regulator released guidelines for the implementation of the non-oilexportrebatescheme, which according to the CBN, is designed to incentivise exporters in the non-oil export sector to encourage repatriation and sale of export proceeds into the FX market. Specifically, theguidelines showed that the CBN would be offering N65 for every $1 repatriated and sold at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) Window to Authorised Dealers and Banks (ADBs) for other third party use and $35 for every $1 repatriated and sold at the I&E Window for own use on eligible transactions only.

The guidelines also indicated that payment of incentive will be made on quarterly basisandthattheaccountsof exporters that qualify for rebates would be credited latest one week after the end of the quarter. New Telegraph reported that at the post Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meetingpressbriefingheld in July, the CBN Governor provided updates on the RT200 programme, announcing that the apex bank had paid N20 billion as forex rebates for the second quarter of the year(Q2) to eligible non-oil exporters and that the country had received inflows of over $2.9 billion as of the end of June. Emefiele said: “Indeed, we are delighted that the race to $200 billion- the RT200- is yielding goodresults, because of the data that we have so far, and I read it in the communiqué. We found out that we have received inflows as of June this year of over $2.9 billion.”

He further stated: “You all know that we have this morning just approved the release on payment of rebates to those who conducted export activities to the tune of N20 billion for quarter two (Q2). You can see a jump from N3.6 billion in Q1 to N20 billion in Q2.“Thisisbecausewefound out that there has been a lot of export, and those exports were found to be eligible to have rebates, which were in the tune of over $600 million and that is the reason we are paying slightly over N20 billion during the second quarter. “We are very happy and delighted that a lot more people are embracing export in Nigeria and as a result of incentives that we are providing, the incentives that are being paid promptly, that revenue export earnings are increasing.

