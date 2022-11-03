News Top Stories

CBN: RT200 policy attracts N1.84trn inflows in 7 months

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Nigeria received a total of N1.84 trillion ($4.18billion) as inflows under the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) RT 200 programme between March and the end of September, findings by New Telegraph show. According to data provided by the apex bank, the programme resulted in the country receiving inflows of over $2.9 billion as of June and $1.28 billion as of the end of the third quarter. This means that Nigeria received a total of $4.18billion as inflows between March, when the programme effectively commenced, and the end of September. CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, had at the end of the Bankers’ Committee meeting held on February 10, unveiled the RT200 initiative, code-named, “Race to $200 billion in FX Repatriation (RT200 FX Programme).”

Emefiele said that the programme, which took immediate effect, consisted of a set of policies for non-oil exports that would help the country attain $200 billion in FX repatriation, exclusively from non-oil exports transactions over the next three to five years. He further disclosed that the initiative, which was introduced in furtherance of the apex bank’s efforts to re-duce the country’s exposure to volatile sources of foreign exchange and to earn more stableinflows, wouldhavefive key anchors namely: Valueadding exports facility; nonoil commodities expansion facility; non-oil FX rebate scheme; dedicated non-oil export terminal, as well as a biannual non-oil export summit.

On February 25, the regulator released guidelines for the implementation of the non-oilexportrebatescheme, which according to the CBN, is designed to incentivise exporters in the non-oil export sector to encourage repatriation and sale of export proceeds into the FX market. Specifically, theguidelines showed that the CBN would be offering N65 for every $1 repatriated and sold at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) Window to Authorised Dealers and Banks (ADBs) for other third party use and $35 for every $1 repatriated and sold at the I&E Window for own use on eligible transactions only.

The guidelines also indicated that payment of incentive will be made on quarterly basisandthattheaccountsof exporters that qualify for rebates would be credited latest one week after the end of the quarter. New Telegraph reported that at the post Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meetingpressbriefingheld in July, the CBN Governor provided updates on the RT200 programme, announcing that the apex bank had paid N20 billion as forex rebates for the second quarter of the year(Q2) to eligible non-oil exporters and that the country had received inflows of over $2.9 billion as of the end of June. Emefiele said: “Indeed, we are delighted that the race to $200 billion- the RT200- is yielding goodresults, because of the data that we have so far, and I read it in the communiqué. We found out that we have received inflows as of June this year of over $2.9 billion.”

He further stated: “You all know that we have this morning just approved the release on payment of rebates to those who conducted export activities to the tune of N20 billion for quarter two (Q2). You can see a jump from N3.6 billion in Q1 to N20 billion in Q2.“Thisisbecausewefound out that there has been a lot of export, and those exports were found to be eligible to have rebates, which were in the tune of over $600 million and that is the reason we are paying slightly over N20 billion during the second quarter. “We are very happy and delighted that a lot more people are embracing export in Nigeria and as a result of incentives that we are providing, the incentives that are being paid promptly, that revenue export earnings are increasing.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

2023: Tinubu shuns, Dogara, Lawal, in PCC list

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim ABUJA

Respite is yet to return to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) as the party has left out some of its key members and Chieftains in the PCC list that was released Friday night. Pertinent also to state that the released list had some members of the party given positions […]
News Top Stories

Malami orders prosecution of Twitter users

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Onyekachi Eze and Johnchucks Onuanyim

•It’s unconstitutional –PDP   The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN yesterday directed for immediate prosecution of offenders of the Federal Government’s ban on Twitter operations in Nigeria.   This was contained in a statement issued by Malami’s media aide, Dr. Umar Gwandu, in Abuja.   According to the […]
News

Favour Breakthrough Prayers

Posted on Author Bishop Wale Adekoya

Ps 30:5, Ps 30:7, Ps 102:12-13, Ps 44:1-3 Oh Lord let your current of favour flow into my life in Jesus name. Lord Baptize me with your overwhelming favour power.   Annointing for favour fall on me in Jesus name Oh Lord help me to be rightly positioned for the flow of your favour Oh […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica