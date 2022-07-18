CBN saves $12.77bn forex on rice imports

The Central Bank of Nigeria has saved $12.77 billion foreign exchange following the ban on rice importation since 2015. Findings revealed that the country spent $1.83 billion yearly on forex prior to the ban of the grain by government. According to Federal Government’s recent report, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s Anchor Borrowers’ Programme enabled the country to save $5 million in forex daily from importing rice since it was banned. The bank had placed forex restriction on rice import since 2015 in a bid to conserve the nation’s foreign reserves and boost local production of the grain. Notwithstanding the ban, a total of 550,000 tonnes of parboiled rice valued at N157.7 billion ($262.9 million) have been ordered through Benin Republic by importers for transshipment to Nigeria this year as the country’s consumers still place preference on consumption of parboiled rice, making unscrupulous importers to smuggle the grain through porous borders into the country. However, despite the ban, this year, findings from Nigeria Customs Service (NCS)’s anti-smuggling unit in Lagos revealed that 77 trailer loads of rice were seized between Ogun and Lagos borders between January and June. Statistics by Index Mundi and Statistica trade portals revealed that the country still had a deficit of two million tonnes, stressing that a total of 540,000 tonnes were imported by Republic of Benin for Nigerian market in 2021 through the porous borders, while 575,000 tonnes of the grain were smuggled through Cameroon. However, a report by United States Department of Trade (USDA), says Nigeria rice production in 2022/23 season will hit 8.7 million metric tonnes, a nine per cent increase compared to the previous year. It would be recalled that earlier in the year, President Muhammadu Buhari unveiled the world’s largest rice pyramids, stacked in one million bags of 100 kilogrammes. Meanwhile, in its determination towards production of rice, an indigenous rice manufacturing company, WACOT Limited, producers of Premium Big Bull Rice, developed partnerships with some local rice farmers across several states in Nigeria. The company said it would support local rice farmers by providing training in several communities to enable them gain hands-on experience in modern and improved rice farming techniques, stressing that the partnerships involved recognising the specific needs of the local rice farmer wherever they may reside and empowering them to increase productivity, improve their economic wellbeing and guarantee food security. This is in addition to providing credit and exposing them to efficient harvesting methods using the most up-to-date agricultural practices to ensure maximum output, improve yield as well as derive high return on investment. Commending the initiative, a rice farmer, Dan Tonka Buga, explained that before the intervention by WACOT Limited, access to credit to enable her expand her rice farm was a major problem, stressing that the five-year partnership with the company had been rewarding as the initiative has enabled her to expand from onehectare farmland to 2.5 hectares. According to Buga, “in only the first year, after harvest, I paid back a loan and was left with enough to feed my family, expand my trade, increase productivity and move up the economic ladder.”

