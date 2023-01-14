News Top Stories

CBN sells forex to importers at N500/$1- Report

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) allegedly sold dollars to importers at 8% lower than its official rate for the currency, Bloomberg reported analysts as saying yesterday. The news agency quoted Head of Africa Strategy at Standard Chartered Bank, Samir Gadio, as saying that the CBN in “secondary market intervention sales auctions,” sold the dollar in exchange for about N500.

That compares with an official rate of N461.23 per dollar for investors and exporters. The local currency has been falling for 12 weeks at the official market, its longest losing streak on record, according to the report. At the parallel market, the naira traded at about N744 per dollar yesterday, according to traders. The report said that eleven investors and economists out of 13 polled by Bloomberg in December predicted that the CBN will devalue the naira after the election in February with median estimate forecasting it to weaken the currency to as low as N533/$1.

 

