CBN: Senate clears Buhari’s Non-Executive Director nominees – Uba Sani

The Chairman Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions, Uba Sani has revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari’s nominees have been cleared for confirmation as Non-Executive Directors of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The lawmaker in a media statement he issued explained that “the four reappointed Non-Executive Directors who were screened are: Prof. Mike Idiahi Obadan, Prof. Justitia Odinakachukwu Nnabuko, Prof. Ummu Ahmed Jalingo and Mr. Adeola Adetunji.”

Shedding light on the process, the Senator said: “The nominees were asked a wide range of questions on the mandate of the CBN, the challenges it is facing, the current situation in the banking and financial sectors, how to build strong synergy between the monetary and fiscal authorities, and how to get Nigeria out of its present economic difficulties.”

The lawmaker, who is also the Kaduna State APC governorship flagbearer for 2023, noted that “the screening session was robust and interactive” adding that “the nominees exhibited high levels of understanding of the Nigerian economy as well as the challenges, intricacies and opportunities of the Nigerian financial sector. No petition was received in respect of any of the nominees”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...