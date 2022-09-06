News

CBN: Senate clears Buhari’s Non-Executive Director nominees – Uba Sani

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Chairman Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions, Uba Sani has revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari’s nominees have been cleared for confirmation as Non-Executive Directors of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The lawmaker in a media statement he issued explained that “the four reappointed Non-Executive Directors who were screened are: Prof. Mike Idiahi Obadan, Prof. Justitia Odinakachukwu Nnabuko, Prof. Ummu Ahmed Jalingo and Mr. Adeola Adetunji.”

Shedding light on the process, the Senator said: “The nominees were asked a wide range of questions on the mandate of the CBN, the challenges it is facing, the current situation in the banking and financial sectors, how to build strong synergy between the monetary and fiscal authorities, and how to get Nigeria out of its present economic difficulties.”

The lawmaker, who is also the Kaduna State APC governorship flagbearer for 2023, noted that “the screening session was robust and interactive” adding that “the nominees exhibited high levels of understanding of the Nigerian economy as well as the challenges, intricacies and opportunities of the Nigerian financial sector. No petition was received in respect of any of the nominees”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

AbdulRazaq presents staff of office to new Olupo, preaches unity

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

The Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday presented a staff of office to the new Olupo of Ajase-Ipo, Oba Ismail Yahaya Atoloye Alebiosu, three days after his appointment. He called on traditional rulers to counsel and educate their subjects to be good citizens and continue to work for communal and national peace, harmony and tranquillity. […]
News

WFP ‘proud’ after winning Nobel Peace Prize – Spokesman

Posted on Author Reporter

  It was a “proud moment” for the U.N. World Food Programme and “nothing short of a feat” after the organisation won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, its spokesman said. “The nomination in itself was enough but to then to go on and be named the Nobel Peace Prize winner is nothing short of […]
News

Atiku: Nigeria has to restructure or become failed state

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar said the only way Nigeria could avoid the various failed state prophecies is to restructure.   Atiku, who listed the prophecies to include the American think-tank of 2006 and the recent ‘Financial Times’ of London editorial, said Nigeria risked becoming a failed state if the nation’s leaders failed resolve the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica