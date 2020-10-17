CBN Senior Tennis Open: Gov dangles N.5m before Junior tourney’s winners

Winners at the Central Bank of Nigeria Junior Tennis Tournament who proceed to win at the Seniour CBN Tennis Open will earn extra N500,000, Saturday Telegraph has learnt. The Director of International Tennis Academy, the organisers of the junoiur tournament, Godwin Kienka, who made this announcement during the final of the 2020 edition of the competition on Saturday in Lagos, said the apex bank had approved the proposal.

Kienka said the Governor of the CBN, Godwin Emefiele and he entire management are happy about the progression many young tennis players have made in recent years and have considered the proposal to further boost the courage of youngsters.

“The CBN has graciously approved the proposal to reward any players who won both juniour and senior CBN Open in the same calendar year with the sum of N500,0000. This is geared towards encouragind the lads,” he said.

The CBN governor who was represented at the junour finals by the Ag. Director, Corporate Communications, Osita Nwanisobi, stressed that the purpose of setting up the competition as a grooming ground for the discovering of talents and nurturing them to become champions was on course. “A good number of teenage champions like Omolayo Bamidele, Rebecca Ekpeyong amongst several others were discovered in the CBN Junior Championship.

We want to continue the tradition and we will keep supporting the growth of tennis in the country,” he said. Ogunsakin brothers Seun and Seyi were the stars of the tournament as they won in U-12 and 14 categories. In the girls U-16 final, Mary Udoffa beat Blessing Otu 9-0, with Nene Yakubu also recording an easy 9-2 win over Amarachi Eze. Udoffa and Mubarak Ganiyu, who crashed out in the semi-finals, were voted the tournament’s MVPs in the girls and boys categories respectively.

