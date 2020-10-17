Sports

CBN Senior Tennis Open: Gov dangles N.5m before Junior tourney’s winners

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Winners at the Central Bank of Nigeria Junior Tennis Tournament who proceed to win at the Seniour CBN Tennis Open will earn extra N500,000, Saturday Telegraph has learnt. The Director of International Tennis Academy, the organisers of the junoiur tournament, Godwin Kienka, who made this announcement during the final of the 2020 edition of the competition on Saturday in Lagos, said the apex bank had approved the proposal.

Kienka said the Governor of the CBN, Godwin Emefiele and he entire management are happy about the progression many young tennis players have made in recent years and have considered the proposal to further boost the courage of youngsters.

“The CBN has graciously approved the proposal to reward any players who won both juniour and senior CBN Open in the same calendar year with the sum of N500,0000. This is geared towards encouragind the lads,” he said.

The CBN governor who was represented at the junour finals by the Ag. Director, Corporate Communications, Osita Nwanisobi, stressed that the purpose of setting up the competition as a grooming ground for the discovering of talents and nurturing them to become champions was on course. “A good number of teenage champions like Omolayo Bamidele, Rebecca Ekpeyong amongst several others were discovered in the CBN Junior Championship.

We want to continue the tradition and we will keep supporting the growth of tennis in the country,” he said. Ogunsakin brothers Seun and Seyi were the stars of the tournament as they won in U-12 and 14 categories. In the girls U-16 final, Mary Udoffa beat Blessing Otu 9-0, with Nene Yakubu also recording an easy 9-2 win over Amarachi Eze. Udoffa and Mubarak Ganiyu, who crashed out in the semi-finals, were voted the tournament’s MVPs in the girls and boys categories respectively.

Related Articles
Sports

UFC: Usman hails opponent’s doggedness after win

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

UFC welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, has hailed his opponent, Jorge Masvidal, for his doggedness following Sunday morning UFC 251 main event.   Usman retained his title in impressive fashion defeating Masvidal by unanimous decision on ‘Fight Island’ in Abu Dhabi in what was one of the most highly anticipated bouts of 2020.   Masvidal was […]
Sports

I’m ready for the German challenge – Quadri

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

In February this year, a top Germany table tennis team, TTC RhönSprudel Fulda-Maberzell, unveiled Aruna Quadri as a new addition, especially to replace Croat Tomislav Pucar who moved to Russia. A Germany-based publication ON | Sport spoke to Quadri during the official team presentation at the weekend except.   How did you spend your first […]
Sports

Osimhen inches closer to Napoli move

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Serie A club secures striker with $50m fee …as Gattuso agrees pay cut for Super Eagles’ star Barring any last minute hitches, Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, will be unveiled as a player of Serie A side, Napoli, anytime from today.   There has been different rumour of clubs trying to hijack the transfer of […]

