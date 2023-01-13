CBN sensitises Abuja market traders on new naira notes

In continuation of its sensitisation of the public on the new naira notes, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said that there is no limit to how much a customer can deposit between now and January 31, 2023. The apex bank stated this on Thursday in Abuja while addressing Wuse market traders about the new naira notes. Addressing the traders, Mr. Kareem Williams, who represented CBN’s Abuja Branch Controller, Mr. Michael Ogbu, urged the traders still in possession of old notes to return them to their banks for the new ones at no charges, noting that CBN suspended bank charges.

He reiterated that the exiting old notes being withdrawn from circulation would cease to be legal tender January 31, 2023, noting that before the expiry date, both the new and old notes would continue to circulate side by side. “We advise members of the public to ensure that they deposit cash holdings in these denominations at their commercial banks.

There is no limit to how much a customer can deposit between now and January 31, 2023, as the CBN has suspended bank charges,” he said. Williams advised Wuse traders to make use of other payment channels such as eNaira, POS, electronic transfer, USSD, internet banking, and mobile money operators and agents, for their economic activities. CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, announced on October 26, 2022, that the apex bank had concluded plans to redesign three- N200, N500 and N1,000-of the eight existing denominations of the country’s legal tender.

