CBN sensitises UNILAG students on benefits of eNaira

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday took its ongoing sensitisation campaign on its digital currency-eNaira- to students and community of University of Lagos, Akoka, Lagos. The exercise saw officials of the apex bank’s eNaira team first addressing the students at the educational institution’s main auditorium on what the digital currency is about and its benefits before moving on to the hostels where they onboarded many students on the eNaira platform. In a chat with journalists at the event, the Director, Information Technology Department at the CBN and Coordinator, Technical Working Committee, eNaira Secretariat, Rakiya Muhammed, said the campaign was part of efforts by the apex bank to ensure that no group of Nigerians is denied the opportunity of accessing the digital currency.

Muhamed, who was represented at the event by an official in the Information Technology Department of the apex bank, Dr. Khalipha Nuhu, said: “We have been engaging a number of organisations, number of groups, institutions and students as part of the objective is to bring everyone on board; that is every Nigerian. So, we are not leaving anybody behind. “Students are also targets of our engagement and where best to engage students than in a university. So that is why we are here today to engage with the students and community of the University of Lagos to sensitise them on what eNaira is and also to get them onboard the platform.” Responding to a ques tion on what were the digital currency’s specific benefits for students, the CBN Director said: “You can use eNaira for a number of things. Payment of school fees is among things you can use the eNaira for.

“The payments with eNaira are seamless; the settlement is instant so you won’t have issues of network problems and like we have mentioned to the students, the beauty of the eNaira is that you can onboard using different types of platforms. You can do that using our USSD channels; using our mobile app, online and also through partner agents. “And the advantage is that you don’t even need to have a formal bank account to onboard on eNaira platform. You can also use your NIMC number which is part of our target to improve financial inclusion. So, people who are not in the formal banking sector can use eNaira for transactions.” She said that given that students are innovative, leaders of tomorrow and are people more in tune with technology, the CBN expects students to become ambassadors of the digital currency.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...