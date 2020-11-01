CBN set to disburse N75bn youth investment fund

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released the framework for NIRSAL Microfinance Bank (NMFB) to commence the disbursement of the N75 billion Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF). This was contained in the CBN’s report, titled: ‘Framework for the operation of the NIRSAL Microfinance Bank window of the Nigeria Youth Investment Fund’, released on Wednesday.

According to the report, the N75 billion was approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on July 22, 2020 for the establishment of the NYIF for a period between 2020 and 2023, dedicated to investing in the innovative ideas, skills and talents of Nigerian youths.

The NYIF was also developed to institutionally provide youths with a special window for accessing much needed funds, finances, business management skills and other inputs critical for sustainable enterprise development. The report showed that the NYIF targets young people between ages 18-35 years and with the ministry of youth and sports development, responsible for budgetary provisions and for funds mobilisation.

CBN said the NYIF aims to financially empower Nigerian youths to generate at least 500,000 jobs between 2020 and 2023 while the NMFB window will be funded with an initial take-off seed capital of N12.5 billion.

It said both individuals (unregistered businesses) and registered businesses can apply for the NYIF scheme. The individual is subject to N250, 000 maximum while registered businesses is subject to N3 million maximum.

The apex bank said tenor for the loans will last for maximum five years, however, depending on the nature of the business and the assets acquired; adding that moratorium of up to 12 months may be allowed also depending on the nature of the business and the assets acquired. It further said the interest rate under the intervention will not be more than 5 per cent per annum.

