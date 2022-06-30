CBN sets deadline for OFIs’ compliance with cybersecurity

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed Other Financial Institutions (OFIs) to ensure that they comply fully with the provisions of its risk based cybersecurity framework and guidelines on or before January 1, 2023. OFIs include microfinance banks, development finance institutions, primary mortgage banks and finance companies. In a letter to all OFIs posted on its website yesterday, the apex bank said that it issued the guidelines and framework “as a result of recent increase in the number and sophistication of cybersecurity threats against financial institutions, especially the OFIs.” CBN further stated that “in recent times, threats such as ransomeware, targeted phishing attacks and Advanced Persistent Threats (APT) have become prevalent, demanding that financial institutions, including OFIs, strengthen their cyber reliance and take proactive steps to secure their critical information assets to ensure their safety and soundness.” It said that OFIs should note that for a cybersecurity programme to be successful, such a programme “must be fully integrated into their business goals and objectives and must be an integral part of the overall risk management processes.” According to the apex bank, the responsibility for the provision of oversight, leadership and resources to ensure that cybersecurity governance becomes an intergral part of corporate governance, lies with the Board of Directors of OFIs. It further stated that every OFI should appoint or designate a Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), whose responsibilities would include, among others, the day-today cybersecurity activities and the mitigation of cybersecurity risks in the OFI. In addition, CBN stated: “Every OFI with more than 30 employees shall establish an Information Security Steering Committee (ISSC). However, for Unit Tier II MFBs, the Information Technology Steering Committee (ITSC) can perform the function of the Information Security Steering Committee.”
Related Articles
EdoJobs organises skill training for youths in Edo North
The Edo State Skills Development Agency (Edo- Jobs) has concluded plans to organise interior design skills training for youths in Edo North Senatorial District of the state. Executive Director, Edo- Jobs, Ukinebo Dare, said the training programme was intended to equip youths with in-demand skills in the interior design sub-sector so as to make them […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Evaluating need to strengthen data protection
Enhanced data protection is needed for investment decision. CHRIS UGWU writes World over, investors are using data analytical tools to get insight into the stock market in order to make impactful decisions on their business operations. The stock market is very dynamic in nature as thousands of transactions and events happening every second across […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Reps to NNPC: Provide award papers for $2.6bn AKK contract
Reps to NNPC: Provide award papers for $2.6bn AKK contract The House of Representatives, yesterday, accused the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) of violating the local content act in the award of the $2.6 billion AKK project, which involves laying of pipelines for gas for Lokoja-Abuja-Kadun- Kano. Chairman of the House committee […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)