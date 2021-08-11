CBN sets N10bn capital base for credit guarantee firms

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has proposed N10 billion as the minimum paid-up capital requirement of credit guarantee companies in the country.

The apex bank, which stated this in its exposure draft containing guidelines for regulation and supervision of CGCs posted on its website yesterday, also listed non-refundable licensing fee of N1million, non-refundable application fee of N100,000 and change of name fee of N50,000, as the other financial conditions that promoters of CGCs must meet for them to obtain an initial Approval- in[1]Principle (AIP)- the first stage in the application for a final licence.

According to the guidelines, the financial conditions may be varied as the CBN considers necessary. In a circular addressed to commercial banks, other financial institutions and stakeholders in the financial services industry, the CBN said that the guidelines were in furtherance of effort to improve lending to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Specifically, the apex bank defined a CGC as “an institution licensed by the CBN with the primary objective of providing guarantees to banks and other lending financial institutions against the risk of default by obligors.”

It further stated: “Credit guarantee schemes have been widely considered as one of the means of addressing the challenge of limited access to credit by MSMEs.

This consideration stems from the attractive features of a guarantee as collateral, which include safety, liquidity and freedom from the problems associated with tangible collateral, such as obsolescence, depreciation, verification, perfection and foreclosure.

