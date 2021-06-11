News

CBN: Six months jail term awaits abusers of naira note

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), yesterday bemoaned the manner which Nigerians mutilate, deface, squeeze, and even spray and sell the naira notes. The apex bank noted that “abuse of the currency attracts a penalty of not less than six months or a fine of not less than N50,000 or both.” An Assistant Director at the Currency Operations Department, Aladeen Badajo, disclosed this in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, during the commencement of the CBN two-day sensitisation fair.

The programme was meant to create awareness about its activities in relation to economic development initiatives. In his presentation, Badejo urged the people to consider Nigeria’s currency as a symbol of national identity. Badejo, who stressed the need to handle the banknotes with care and dignity, expressed concern over the huge amount being spent on reprinting them. He expressed concern at the manner Nigerians mutilate, deface, squeeze and even spray and sell the naira notes, noting that “abuse of the currency attracts a penalty of not less than six months or a fine of notlessthanN50,000orboth.”

The Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department, CBN, Osita Nwanisiobi, said the bank attached great importance to sensitisation programmes. Nwanisiobi said the programme had become necessary to enable the bank acquaint the public with its economic development initiatives and to explain the opportunities available and how every citizen could take advantage of them. He added that the programme would also help to receive feedbacks from the public for consideration in the development of other policies.

