News

CBN sold $23.9bn forex in 2019 –Report

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said it made total foreign exchange sales of $23.9billion last year as part of measures to ensure exchange rate stability. The apex bank, which disclosed this in its “Annual Activity Report 2019” released yesterday, said total forex sales in 2019, was $1.8billion less than the amount ($25.7billion) it sold in the previous year. The regulator attributed the lower sales it made in the foreign exchange market in 2019, compared to 2018, to the increased level of activity at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window. Specifically, the CBN said that in 2019, total forex sales stood at $23.9billion, comprising $13.1billion as spot and $10.8billion forwards.

According to the report: “The spot sales comprised $6,038.40 million at the I&E window, $4,267.16 million at the inter-bank, $1,674.00 million for SMEs and $1,123.10 million for invisibles. On the other hand, the Bank purchased $11,043.78 million.

“Thus, net sales by the Bank amounted to $12,841.23 million. The sum of $10,078.01 million matured at the forwards, while $3,481.64 million remained outstanding at end-December 2019.” It further said: “In the preceding year, total sales stood at $25,676.77 million, comprising $14,622.25 million as spot and $11,054.52 million as forwards, while purchases amounted to $7,802.77 million, resulting in a net sale of $17,874.00 million.

“The sum of $10,400.43 million matured at the forwards, while $2,760.51 million remained outstanding at end-December 2018.” The report also shows that the turnover of transactions at the I&E window amounted to $64.86 billion at end-December, 2019, compared to $59.94 billion in the corresponding period of 2018. “The increase in the turnover was a result of increased inflows to the country. From inception in mid-2017, the turnover of transactions amounted to $148.72 billion, at end-December, 2019,” it stated.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ogun: When workers celebrated ‘Omo Teacher’

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In their hundreds, jubilant civil servants in Ogun State thronged the Arcade Ground within the State Secretariat, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta on Tuesday morning to celebrate Governor Dapo Abiodun. The scene, of course, rekindled the memories of the massive gathering that filled the arena last year when the Governor formally assumed office and was ushered in by […]
News

Maina petitions AGF, seeks review of criminal charges

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The embattled former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina, has petitioned the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, demanding a review of the criminal charges filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Maina wanted the AGF to, in the interest of […]
News

Six French tourists among eight killed by gunmen in Niger

Posted on Author Reporter

  Six French tourists, their local guide and driver were killed by unidentified gunmen riding motorcycles on Sunday in an area of southwestern Niger home to the last herd of West African giraffes, officials said. “There are eight dead: two Nigeriens including a guide and a driver, while the other six are French,” Tillaberi Region […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: