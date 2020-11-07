CBN sold $23.9bn forex in 2019 –Report

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said it made total foreign exchange sales of $23.9billion last year as part of measures to ensure exchange rate stability. The apex bank, which disclosed this in its “Annual Activity Report 2019” released yesterday, said total forex sales in 2019, was $1.8billion less than the amount ($25.7billion) it sold in the previous year. The regulator attributed the lower sales it made in the foreign exchange market in 2019, compared to 2018, to the increased level of activity at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window. Specifically, the CBN said that in 2019, total forex sales stood at $23.9billion, comprising $13.1billion as spot and $10.8billion forwards.

According to the report: “The spot sales comprised $6,038.40 million at the I&E window, $4,267.16 million at the inter-bank, $1,674.00 million for SMEs and $1,123.10 million for invisibles. On the other hand, the Bank purchased $11,043.78 million.

“Thus, net sales by the Bank amounted to $12,841.23 million. The sum of $10,078.01 million matured at the forwards, while $3,481.64 million remained outstanding at end-December 2019.” It further said: “In the preceding year, total sales stood at $25,676.77 million, comprising $14,622.25 million as spot and $11,054.52 million as forwards, while purchases amounted to $7,802.77 million, resulting in a net sale of $17,874.00 million.

“The sum of $10,400.43 million matured at the forwards, while $2,760.51 million remained outstanding at end-December 2018.” The report also shows that the turnover of transactions at the I&E window amounted to $64.86 billion at end-December, 2019, compared to $59.94 billion in the corresponding period of 2018. “The increase in the turnover was a result of increased inflows to the country. From inception in mid-2017, the turnover of transactions amounted to $148.72 billion, at end-December, 2019,” it stated.

