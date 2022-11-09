CBN: Stepping up supervision of digital financial services providers

In its bid to promote financial inclusion and boost economic growth, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has, in recent months, undertaken activities and made pronouncements that show it is strengthening its supervision of participants in the digital payment space, writes Tony Chukwunyem

In his address at the retreat of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) held in July this year, Governor of the apex bank, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, stated that digital financial services played a significant role in enhancing job creation and boosting the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of emerging economies. He also noted that “digital finance supports greater financial inclusion by making possible the extension of financial services to non-financial sectors, and to individuals with minimal access to smart electronic devices.” According to the CBN governor, the choice of the theme of the retreat, “Monetary policy implementation in a digitally evolving developing economy,” was particularly apt given that the evolution of Fintechs, cryptocurrencies, digital payments, Artificial Intelligence and machine learning, have transformed the operation of the financial and banking sectors, both globally and domestically. He, however, pointed out that with the outbreak of Covid-19 accelerating the adoption of digital payment platforms, “the central banking and monetary policy relevance in the digital ecosystem is sometime challenged as the regulatory oversight functions are largely eroded or weakened by impotency of traditional tools in carrying out those functions.” Emefiele thus stated that “in order to ensure the relevance of monetary policy and the role of monetary authorities in the new digital world, MPC members must embrace themselves with advance level understanding of the interplay of digitalisation with monetary policy objectives, targets and tools.” He added: “While post-Covid growth recovery in Nigeria can be adjudged to be moderate and stable, we have seen a major change in the key sectoral drivers of that stable growth phenomenon, including the services sector, modernised agriculture, and manufacturing, suggesting that technology and innovation is playing a major role in output growth and economic development in Nigeria. “Hence the need to explore new ways of adapting monetary policy tools to improving the contribution of technology and innovations to the growth equation.” In his introductory remarks at the event, the Deputy Governor in charge of Economic Policy at the CBN, Dr Kingsley Obiora, cited the decline in cash usage in most parts of the world, digital payments’ rapid expansion and the rise in digital currencies, as the major factors that informed the theme of the retreat.

Awareness guidelines

Indeed, a week prior to the MPC retreat, the apex bank had issued a circular to all Deposit Money Banks (DMBs), Other Financial Institutions (OFIs) and Non- Bank financial institutions, titled, “Exposure draft on the Digital Financial Services (DFS) awareness guidelines.”

It stated: “The country is witnessing exponential increase in the provision and use of Digital financial services and products following the advent of Covid-19. “This development has made it imperative to put in place a guideline to address gaps in consumer knowledge and practices with DFS.

The broad goal of the guideline is to provide a set of principles and expectations for financial service providers to integrate in the provision of DFS, fair treatment and enhanced consumer understanding in order to ensure positive outcomes.”

The CBN also disclosed that one of the key objectives of the guidelines, was to set “Digital Financial Literacy (DFL) standards for Digital Financial Services Providers (DFSP).” Thus, the guidelines stipulated that DFS providers, among other requirements, are expected to “provide information that will enable consumers differentiate DFS products from conventional banking products and services; ensure ease of access to information on all product offerings to enable consumers make informed decisions; provide information on products in simple English and local languages; conduct outreach to underserved populations regarding DFS options available to them and provide information on product usage and how to obtain support services when the need arises.”

Furthermore, DFS providers are expected to “develop and deliver educational materials to prospective and existing customers through basic channels such as Short Message Service (SMS), Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) and at agent locations, in addition to app, web and social media platforms and submit developed educational materials to the Director of Consumer Protection, CBN for review.”

In addition, under the guidelines, the CBN stated that DFS providers wdre required to “disclose all terms, conditions, fees, and other associated charges on product offerings prior to enrollment; ensure integration of data privacy and protection standards into internal policies; conduct evidence -based awareness campaigns to sensitize consumers on how to protect their assets and sensitive details and develop default settings on DFS which are by nature ‘opt-out’ not ‘opt-in’ of data sharing with third parties, and clear and simple ‘opt-in’ language for sharing of data.”

The guidelines also proposed that DFS providers should ensure privacy to data collection and sharing during product enrollment as well as ensure easy opt-out process for data sharing. On product usability and market testing, the guidelines stated that DFS Providers, should “ensure that products deployed are suitable for the target customers; test product usability with users and modify as necessary to reduce transaction errors and provide consumers with reliable and easily accessible channels to enable them obtain support services.” In order to prevent fraud and manage its attendant risks, the exposure draft proposed that DFS providers should “provide fraud prevention messages and tips for consumers using both audio and virtual modes of communication in local languages and also monitor fraud reports to identify emerging fraud and sensitise their customers on how they can protect their assets.”

Similarly, the document stated that DFS providers should “put in place strategies to assess their policies on raising consumer awareness and product usage; develop indicators and performance measures to assess changes in awareness and usage; forward their strategies and performance measures to the Director of Consumer Protection, CBN bi-annually for review and forward monthly returns on consumer awareness programmes/ initiatives conducted to the Di-rector, Consumer Protection, CBN.”

Seminar on digitalisation

In the last two weeks, the CBN has also released an exposure draft of the guidelines for contactless payments, in addition to holding a seminar on “Digitalisation of Money and Monetary Policy in Nigeria.” In his address at the seminar, CBN Governor, Emefiele, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Financial Systems Stability at the apex bank, Mrs. Aisha Ahmad, noted: “With increased technological absorption and financial digitization, comes increased risk of data theft and privacy, cybercrime and fraud.” He said that in order to address this challenge there was the need not only to expand the payments system infrastructure, but also to update the instruments of supervision.

The CBN Governor, who noted that though Nigeria had recorded progress by attaining a financial inclusion rate of about 64 per cent, “all citizens must be carried along to optimize the gains of a digital economy.” He stressed that despite the significant progress “recorded in the use and spread of digital payment infrastructure, particularly in the economic cities, the current financial inclusion rate suggests that more work is needed.” As he put it, “while cash-based transactions have declined significantly in the last decade, it is still the dominant means of payment, amidst a large informal sector.

Granted that Nigeria boasts of one of the fastest growing Fintech ecosystems in Africa, with the industry projected to grow by 12 percent annually (McKinsey & Company, 2022), the technological space is still maturing, with limited market size, funding and venture capitalists, access to baseline technologies, and skills, as common features.” According to him, challenges such as, the high cost of telecommunications infrastructure, including internet and electricity, in remote, urban and low economic activity areas, continue to discourage investments in places “where low income and financial illiteracy are already inhibiting social and economic advancement.”

Despite the aforementioned challenges, Emefiele said opportunities still existed “for the expansion of new business models, with add-on benefits, greater efficiency and customer satisfaction,” adding that “banks can lead value propositions for the growth of local innovators by providing venture capital, while focusing on other things.” Also speaking at the seminar, the Deputy Governor, Economic Policy at the CBN, Dr Obiora, reiterated that the CBN was determined to adopt and use its digital currency (eNaira), in collaboration with the Federal Government and other relevant stakeholders to “unlock new phases and possibilities in facilitating a reduction in cash processing costs and an efficient payment ecosystem in Nigeria.” Noting that data indicates that “17 million adults are not currently making electronic payments but own phones and are interested in mobile money,” while “another 22 million adults are not currently making electronic payments but say that they could be convinced to use it,” Dr Obiora said the situation “reflects the extent to which the eNaira could impact on the unbanked and underbanked to improve livelihoods, as well as economic growth and development in Nigeria.”

Conclusion

However, as financial experts and industry stakeholders point out, the impact of the eNaira and other initiatives of the CBN on promoting financial inclusion, will depend largely on the apex bank’s ability to effectively supervise digital financial services providers.

