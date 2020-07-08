CBN: Strategising on economic recovery from COVID-19

Despite the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic induced pessimistic outlook issued for the Nigerian economy by both the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is confidently working towards ensuring that the country recovers quickly from the crisis, writes Tony Chukwunyem

Dire predictions

In its latest Nigeria Development Update (NDU) report released a few days ago, the World Bank predicted that the Nigerian economy is likely to plunge into severe economic recession this year, the worst in almost 40 years, due to collapse of oil prices and the impact of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The lender said it was forecasting a 3.2 per cent contraction for the country’s economy this year on the assumption that the spread of the virus would be contained by the third quarter of 2020, adding, however, that the economy could contract further if the outbreak of the disease becomes more serious. According to the World Bank, “the macroeconomic impact of COVID-19 will likely be significant, even if Nigeria manages to contain the spread of the virus. Oil represents more than 80 per cent of Nigeria’s exports, 30 per cent of its banking-sector credit, and 50 per cent of the overall government revenue.

With the drop in oil prices, government revenues are expected to fall from an already low eight per cent of GDP in 2019 to a projected 5per cent in 2020.’’ Similarly, in its revised World Economic Outlook (WEO) report released on June 25, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that the Nigerian economy would witness a deeper contraction of 5.4 per cent this year compared with the 3.4 per cent contraction it projected for the country in April 2020. The fund said its forecast was influenced by the larger than expected storms to global value chains due to the coronavirus pandemic, affecting global demand for goods and services.

Apex bank’s optimism

However, commenting on the dire predictions at an investors’ conference recently, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, said that the apex bank was still maintaining the position adopted by its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) during its meeting in May. According to the communiqué issued at the end of that meeting, “the MPC noted that if all stimulus packages already announced by the bank such as concessionary rates, loan restructuring, and targeted loans to agriculture, manufacturing and health sector are well utilised, this will produce the desired impetus needed to boost economic recovery in Nigeria.”

Specifically, explaining why it took the surprising (most analysts had predicted that rates would be left unchanged) to cut the benchmark interest rate-the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) by 100 basis points from 13.5 per cent to 12.5 per cent, “the committee maintained that although a sharp decline in output growth is expected in Q2’20 and may be the third quarter, if the current stimulus initiatives are proper implemented, the economy would reverse to positive growth by the fourth quarter. Hence, the optimism, on the part of the committee, that the economy may not slide into recession.”

Re-echoing the MPC’s stance at the investors’ conference, the CBN governor said that while the regulator was expecting negative growth for the second quarter due to the pandemic crisis, there was still a chance that the country could escape recession this year. He said: “Like some of you already know, during the first quarter of this year, GDP was at 1.87 per cent as against what most people had predicted. So, for us, it was a pleasant one because if you imagine what happened in other economies, whether developing or developed, most of them suffered contraction in output growth, but we were lucky that we saw a positive growth.

Of course, the reason it was positive was because we had actually gained some momentum in growth into the fourth quarter of 2019, and that momentum had continued into January and February. “Also, in March when COVID-19 started, the impact didn’t come quite fast as some would have thought it would be.

So, that was the reason why we saw a positive growth during the first quarter. So, because of the adverse consequence of the COVID-19, we do not agree with analysts and those who are looking at Nigeria’s GDP. Yes, second quarter would be bad in terms of growth.

“So, we do expect that there would be negative growth during the second quarter of 2020, but for third quarter, some have also projected that it would be negative and that, that would unfortunately take us into technical recession. But some of you that listened to our last Monetary Policy Committee press conference after the meeting or read the communique, would have known that some of us at the Monetary Policy Committee feel that if all hands are on the deck and we all work together as we have been doing on the monetary and fiscal policy side, we might be possible for us to escape a contraction during the quarter of 2020, which would make the economy not to go into a recession.

“But, even if those who are pessimistic win in their prediction, we feel that the contraction would be somewhat minimised. But we are very positive that even if it happens, by the first quarter of 2021, we would reverse the situation to positive growth.” Continuing, he stated: “Whereas those who are forecasting for 2021 have predicted a contraction by four per cent for 2021, we are not that pessimistic and we think that if we get aggressive on our job and what we are doing in terms of policies that are being put in place to grow the economy, we might be lucky not to have a negative growth.

“Let me say that this positive expectation is anchored on the proactive policies of government in response to Covid-19, including the combined N3.5 trillion stimulus that have been put together by the CBN to support the Nigerian economy and all sectors. Now, we are taking about the healthcare, pharmaceutical, agriculture, SMEs, household loans and manufacturing sector, where we have put different policies or stimulus packages that would help turn the situation around for the economy.”

In fact, in an OpEd entitled, “Turning the COVID-19 tragedy into an opportunity for new Nigeria,” published in April, Mr. Emefiele, dwelt extensively on why the CBN wasted little time in unveiling a combined N3.5 trillion stimulus package, which, according to him was “deliberately designed to both support the Federal Government’s immediate fight against COVID-19, but also to build a more resilient, more selfreliant Nigerian economy.”

He noted that in the wake of the pandemic crisis, countries moved away from multilateralism and responded by fighting for themselves with several measures to protect their own people and economies, regardless of the spillover effects on the rest of the world. According to him, “what if these restrictions become the new normal? What if the COVID-19 pandemic continues in a second wave or another pandemic occurs in which all borders are shut, and food imports are significantly restricted? What if we cannot seek medical care outside Nigeria and must rely on local hospitals and medical professionals? For how long shall we continue to rely on the world for anything and everything at every time?”

Speedy disbursement of intervention fund

Perhaps, more significantly, the CBN has also taken steps to ensure speedy disbursement of the COVID- 19 intervention funds. For instance, the Director, Corporate Communications at the CBN, Isaac Okorafor, recently disclosed on a TV programme that over N49billion out of the N50 billion Targeted Credit Facility (a stimulus package aimed at supporting households and micro, small and medium enterprises that are affected by the coronavirus pandemic) had been disbursed to over 80,000 families and households. Responding to the question of why the CBN remained optimistic despite the gloomy economic outlook that financial institutions have issued for the country’s economy, Okorafor said: “At the CBN we have looked at it and we felt that everyone must work hard to ensure that the economy does not slip back into recession. We have done that with a couple of interventions, we have the targeted credit facility for households and small businesses which as we speak, out of the N50 billion earmarked for this, more than N49 billion has been disbursed to over 80,000 families and households.

“Of course there is consensus across the world, most economies if not all will go into recession this year and Nigeria is not totally immune from it, but we are working as a monetary authority, as a public institution to ensure that those Nigerians, families and small businesses whose businesses were negatively impacted by this pandemic, that we give them the opportunity to walk themselves out of that kind of recession and to be able to maintain even their businesses as they go on and their livelihoods.”

He further stated that the CBN would ensure that small businesses, which employ two or three people and account for most of the jobs in the country, continue to operate without allowing the coronavirus pandemic to affect them, adding that that making Nigerians work hard would ensure that the pandemic does not push the country into a recession. Commenting on whether the stimulus packages that have been unveiled by both the monetary and fiscal authorities would be enough to prevent the economy from sliding into recession, analysts at United Capital in a report said: “Notably, given that the current crisis is supply-side heavy (restriction of movement and business shutdown), it is clear that the demandside responses by both the fiscal and monetary authorities (liquidity injections) would not be enough to prevent an economic contraction in the short term. “However, the palliatives and reforms that are being announced may reduce the probability of sliding into a deep recession or quicken recovery once the incidence rate of the pandemic begins to drop and the economy is fully re-opened.”

Conclusion

Even as scientists are finding it difficult to predict whether the incidence rate of the pandemic would head north or south, the consensus among financial analysts is that the CBN would remain focused on rolling out measures to boost economic growth and development.

