CBN: Supporting sustainable poultry production

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) intervention programmes have helped to cushion the devastating impact of COVID-19 crisis on the nation’s poultry industry, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM

Clearly, this may not be the best of times for the Nigerian poultry industry. Like its counterparts in most parts of the world, disruptions occasioned by Covid-19 crisis are taking their toll on the industry. In fact, some stakeholders under the auspices of Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) had, last month, called on the Federal Government to assist the industry in mitigating the losses it incurred due to the restriction of movement of goods and services during the pandemic-induced economic lockdown. Several national newspapers reported the President of the association, Mr. Ezekiel Ibrahim, as saying that unless there is an urgent government intervention, the industry might be forced to shut down by January. He was also reported as saying that the difficulties that members of the association are facing were threatening about 10 million jobs, especially in the urban and rural areas and had led to divestment in the industry due to lack of investor confidence.

N12.55bn disbursed through banks

However, in a statement last Wednesday, the Director, Development Finance Department, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Yila Yusuf, pointed out that the disbursement of funds to farmers in the poultry value chain was an ongoing process as more farmers are being shortlisted for the loan. He disclosed that between the last quarter of 2019 and November 2020, farmers in the poultry value chain had received a total of N12.55billion from various commercial banks and the NIRSAL Microfinance Bank. The CBN director listed the large-scale companies that benefited from its intervention programmes to include Fortune Heights and Animal Care, both in Ogun State; Dasco Engineering in Lagos, Olam Hatcheries in Kaduna, Eastern Plains in Anambra State and Emmpek Farms in Delta State. Other beneficiaries listed under the Agri-Business/Small and Medium Enterprises Investment Scheme (AGSMEIS) window included Elabi Farms in Bayelsa and Aladeyelu Farms in Ondo. Giving a further breakdown of the disbursements, he stated that 639 poultry farmers that applied through the regular AGSMEIS window had also received funds as Autonomous Poultry Farmers, through NIRSAL MFB, to the tune of N1.99 billion. Similarly, N1.59 billion has also been disbursed to 898 poultry farmers nationwide to ameliorate the impact of COVID-19 on their operations.

Yusuf also disclosed that additional fund would be disbursed to poultry farmers before the end of 2020 to guarantee, among other objectives, improved affordability and accessibility of eggs, broiler meat and day-old-chicks; assured market for egg-producers through off-take; employment creation for existing and new poultry farmers and improved protein intake for Nigerians.

Commendations for apex bank

Indeed, some large-scale poultry farmers who have benefited from the Commercial Agricultural Credit Scheme (CACS) of the CBN recently lauded the apex bank’s intervention in the sector. They said they were optimistic that, post-Covid- 19, the poultry sector in Nigeria would witness a great boost. For instance, a statement quoted the Chief Executive Officer of Premium Farms, Alhaji Mashey Rasheed, as saying that the loans provided through the CBN’s programmes would not only help to improve the production of chicken meat and eggs but would also close the existing demand for poultry products and supply gap. Also, the Group Managing Director of Amo Byng Nigeria Limited, Dr. Ayoola Oduntan, said his company was very proud to be a beneficiary of the CBN intervention as many poultry farmers and those in the value chains of other crops now have testimonies to share about the turn-around experienced in their businesses. In the same vein, the Chairman of EMMPEK Farms, Abraka, Delta State, Mr. Audu Emmanuel, lauded the CBN for supporting large farmers as well as those in the SMEs category. He said that the support of the Bank and the Federal Government would help to enhance job creation and check the importation of poultry products in Nigeria. Commendation for CBN’s interventions in the poultry sector has equally come from the Poultry Association of Nigeria in Ogun State (PANOG), which noted in a recent statement that the apex bank’s support had helped to keep micro, small and medium poultry farmers in business. In the statement, which was jointly signed by Alawode Blessing and Oludare Kuforiji, the State Chairperson and General Secretary, respectively, the association lauded the CBN and the Federal Government for the interventions, stressing that the funds had helped small scale farmers in the state to mitigate the devastating impact of the Covid-19 crisis.

University-based poultry revival programme

However, apart from ensuring that farmers in the poultry value chain are able to access its intervention funds, the CBN in July last year, unveiled what it described as “University-based Poultry Revival Programme.” In his remarks at the event, which took place at the head office of the apex bank, the CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, said the regulator had selected various institutions across the country that would form the pilot team to be used in running the programme. The programme, according to Emefiele, who was represented by the then CBN Deputy Governor in charge of Economic Policy, Dr. Joseph Nnanna, will produce chicken meat and eggs as part of measures to reduce importation and close the existing demand and supply gap He further stated that the programme would also raise a new crop of entrepreneurs in the agricultural sector in modern poultry production; provide infrastructure that would support the sustainable production of poultry and reduce pressure for foreign exchange demand through import substitution by local poultry production. The governor also disclosed that the bank had obtained information on the capacity of the institutions selected in terms of their poultry pens, hatcheries, feed mills, size of crop farms and number of tractors for grains production. The Bank also got details of their commercial viability, bankable business plan, including processing facility, as well as all information relevant in enriching their participation in the programme He explained that the CBN relied on the university-based poultry production model because they had existing infrastructure, experience and human assets to enable production at reduced cost and in a competitive manner He promised that the bank would commit considerable human, material, and financial resources in monitoring both the disbursement and utilisation of the funds to be released to the institutions, adding that the participating institutions would be required to submit periodic returns on disbursements as well as an analysis of the impact of the fund they receive. The CBN, according to him, would also undertake regular on and off-site checks to ascertain veracity of the reports received. Emefiele noted that the poultry sub-sector was the most commercialised of all Nigeria’s agricultural sub-sectors with a net worth of N1.6 trillion, adding that the sub-sector contributes about 25 per cent of agricultural Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to the Nigerian economy. He pointed out that the population of chickens was about 165 million, which produce approximately 650,000 metric tonnes and 300,00MT of eggs and meat altogether. According to him, the demand situation is estimated at over 200 million birds, while the demand for eggs and meat are about 790,000MT and 1,500,000MT, leaving a huge demand gap which, unfortunately, is met through smuggling. He said it was estimated that over 1.2 million MT of poultry meat is smuggled into Nigeria from Benin Republic. The CBN governor said: “I am aware that the Nigerian poultry sector faces high production costs, safety concerns due to lack of sanitary controls and technical constraints in processing and marketing. “Production costs are generally high due to lack of an integrated and automated industrial poultry sector. Poultry producers lack reliable access to inputs including chicks and feed as well as high costs of veterinary services. “More importantly, is the problem of lack of access to low cost, long-tenured finance, which though is not peculiar to the industry but even others, and will be resolved. “In spite of these constraints, there remains a huge potential for the industry in Nigeria. The demand for poultry products is expanding as a result of population growth.” According to him, the Nigeria population is projected at 400 million by 2050 and 280 million are projected to live in the cities, significantly increasing the demand for poultry products. “Also, per capita consumption of chicken is still very low at 2.5kg in Nigeria, when compared to Brazil and South Africa at 30kg and 40kg. “The per capita consumption of eggs in Nigeria is 60 eggs per annum compared to 250 to 300 eggs per annum in most advanced countries,” he said.

Conclusion

Still, the consensus in industry circles at the weekend was that while CBN’s effort to boost poultry production in the country is quite commendable and should be sustained, the apex bank will need the fiscal authorities to effectively address issues such as smuggling.

