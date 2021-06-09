CBN: Supporting textile sector to boost job creation

Against the background of worsening unemployment in the country, last Tuesday’s stakeholders’ meeting of the Cotton, Textile and Garment (CTG) associations in Abuja offered the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) an opportunity to show how, with its support, the CTG sector has created hundreds of thousands of jobs in the last two years, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM

Prior to Mr. Godwin Emefiele’s assumption of office as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in 2014, there had been efforts by past governments to revive the country’s comatose Cotton, Textile and Garment (CTG) sector, which, in the 70s and early 80s used to be one of the biggest employers of labour.

N100bn CTG Revival Scheme

In 2009, for instance, the Umaru Yar’Adua’s administration inaugurated the N100 billion CTG revival scheme, under which the Bank of Industry (BoI) would extend loans to textile companies. A report released by BoI in 2013 said that about N60 billion had been disbursed to beneficiaries through the intervention scheme, which resulted in the re-opening of some textile firms and also prevented the loss of about 8,000 jobs. Still, it was clear that the scheme did not make any meaningful impact with regard to reviving the CTG sector. So, having identified the sector as key to helping CBN achieve its development finance objectives, Mr. Emefiele has spearheaded efforts to revive the sector. For instance, the CBN governor, on August 7 and September 29, 2015, held a meeting with owners of textile mills in Nigeria to find out how the regulator could assist them. Among the resolutions reached at those meetings were that textile mills owners would articulate the status of their BOI CTG loans, including their outstanding loan balances, tenure, interest rate and interest payment.

CBN’s N50bn intervention

Fund One of the outcomes of the meeting was that CBN, in 2016, established a N50 billion intervention fund as working capital, debt takeover (restructuring of existing facilities) and long-term loan, for companies in the Cotton, Textile and Garment value chain with a genuine need for intervention.

Forex restriction on textiles

Furthermore, CBN, in 2019, added textile products to its forex restriction list, contending that the action was needed to protect jobs. Defending the forex ban on textile products during a press conference, Emefiele said: “When we addressed these issues three weeks ago, I had said that at a time in this country, Nigeria had 180 textile mills, today they are dead. Three weeks ago when we held a meeting, there were only 15 textiles companies out of the 180 in the 50s and 60s in the country. Jobs have been lost and that is why we know that while there is unemployment in our country, we ignore an industry that is the largest employer of labour after the public sector.”

Executive Order 003

Similarly, citing President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2017 Executive Order 003, which aims to encourage local content procurement by ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), Emefiele, in 2019, held a meeting with service chiefs and CEOs of several uniform-producing companies, to discuss how the president’s order can be implemented to achieve its mandate of reviving Nigeria’s cotton, garment and textile industry. Emefiele emphasised that textile sector’s revival is critical to achieving the Federal Government’s objectives of economic diversification and creating jobs for millions of Nigerians. According to him, a lot of priority was being given to the textile sector because it has the capacity to transform Nigeria’s rural economy and revive the textile and garment industries by creating over two million jobs, improve internal revenue of governments and reduce $4.0 billion import bill incurred annually on textile and apparel importation. In addition, he noted that the sector also had potential to conserve and earn foreign exchange for the country, thereby accelerating the nation’s industrial development. Emefiele said at the time that “this event symbolises our commitment to attain self-sufficiency in cotton production with a view to serving the textile and garment segments of the value chain with quality inputs as we target zero importation by the year 2020.” Similarly, at the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the National Cotton Association of Nigeria (NACOTAN) and Ginning Companies and Nigerian Textile Manufacturers Association and Armed Forces of Nigeria, Nigeria Police, Paramilitary Institutions & National Youth Service Corps in October 2019, Emefiele disclosed that the apex bank was considering injecting N100 billion to help support businesses in the cotton, textile and garment (CTG) value chain.

Over N120bn invested in sector

At a stakeholders’ meeting of CTG associations in Abuja in October last year, CBN also highlighted reasons for its strong support for the CTG sector. Speaking at the event, the Deputy Governor, Corporate Services, CBN, Edward Adamu, said the apex bank had invested over N120 billion on the cotton value chain and was projecting over 300,000 metric tonnes of seed cotton by end of 2020. Adamu, who disclosed that over 15 textile smugglers’ accounts across the country had been frozen, stressed that the regulator’s intervention was aimed at eradicating smuggling and dumping of textile goods in Nigeria. He said CBN was also aiming to resuscitate and return the lost glory of the cotton, textile and garment industry. He also recalled the booming days of the sector that sustained the economy with massive job creation, noting that in the 1970’s and early 1980s, Nigeria was home to Africa’s largest textile industry, with over 180 textile mills in operations, which employed close to over 450,000 people. He said: “The bank’s intervention in the cotton, textile and garments (CTG) industry is in full swing and since the inception of the CTG intervention, huge progress has been made, some of which include over N120 billion invested across CTG value chain; Over 320,000 farmers financed between 2018 and 2020; expected output for seed cotton in 2020 is projected to be over 300,000 metric tons. “This is expected to enhance the production capacity of the ginneries in producing over 102,000 metric tons of cotton lint and this is expected to meet and surpass the cotton lint requirement of our textile industries. “Currently our domestic demand for cotton is met through local production, thereby halting the importation of cotton for the textile industry, increase in capacity utlisation of ginneries as the ginneries now operate throughout the year, compared to six months in recent past; 19 ginneries resuscitated across the country, and more are expected to join this year.” Echoing Adamu’s remarks, the Director, Development Finance, CBN, Yusuf Yila, in a presentation at the meeting, stated that cotton seeds farming was now in full gear, adding that ginneries were working at over 90 per capacity, even as textile industries have sufficient raw material (cotton lint), price of cotton lint was stable amid nonimportation of the item. Yila said that CBN’s revival of the CTG sector had achieved a multiplier impact, noting that the capacity of ginneries increased in 2019 and that there was zero importation of cotton in 2019. He said: “We are where we are working with the textiles through the Bank of Industry to see how we can retool them and take the ginneries to the textile. CBN is really in a collaboration with all the agencies and the Customs. The biggest challenge is people smuggling textiles and garments. As you are aware, a lot of their accounts have been blocked. As restitution, we are telling them to go patronise the local textile factories. “

N44bn disbursed, 620,000 jobs created

Last Tuesday, CBN held another such meeting with CTG stakeholders in Abuja, during which its governor announced that the total disbursement advanced to the cotton, textile and garment value chain between 2019 and 2020 was over N44 billion. He also disclosed that the funds had led to the creation of 620,000 direct and indirect jobs in the last two years. Emefiele, who was again represented by CBN Deputy Governor, Corporate Services, Mr. Edward Adamu, said: “Aside over 620,000 direct and indirect jobs created in two years, industry capacity of the ginneries increased from an average of 19 per cent to 51 per cent. Textile sector got 100 per cent of their major raw material (cotton lint) at a CBN-subsidized rate of N440,000 as against the market price of N593,00O. Textile industry also had an increase in production of over 10 million meters of yarn materials. “Uniformed services have started patronising made-in-Nigeria textiles for their uniforms. Garment industry received orders for production of uniforms and cotton harvest bags. “The CBN’s engagement with uniformed services has led to at least five agencies partnering with local textile manufacturers. CBN is also collaborating with some private stakeholders towards improving the quality of seeds to guarantee high yields. We have also supported the textile companies in the last two to three years, leading to the revival of some previously moribund companies,” he said. Emefiele, however, identified challenges being encountered by the sector and its players. These include, insufficient cotton seeds for production, high cost of operations, smuggling and counterfeiting, high influx of cheap textile and garment products into the country, inadequate infrastructure and limited access to funds.

Conclusion

Although he said that the challenges were being tackled head-on, analysts pointed out at the weekend that the apex bank would not be able to effectively address the danger posed by smuggling, for instance, if it does not get adequate support from the fiscal authorities.

