CBN tackles Senate over remittance of operational surplus

FX: Why BDCs were shut out –Obiora

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), yesterday debunked allegations that it has been in default in terms of remittance of eighty percent (80%) of operational surpluses into the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) in the last five years. The apex bank said that contrary to the allegation, it had consistently complied with the rule in line with the Fiscal Responsibility Act.

The explanation came at an interactive session organised by the Senate Committee on Finance to consult with revenue generating agencies on the 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP), a prelude to the preparation of the 2022 budget. Others involved in the deliberations include the Senate Committees on National Planning and Economic Affairs, Foreign and Local Debts, Banking and Other Financial Institutions, Petroleum Upstream, Downstream and Gas Resources. Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Solomon Adeola Olamilekan (APC Lagos West), had at the session, accused the CBN of being among agencies that have not been remitting their operational surpluses within the last five years.

Olamilekan also expressed misgivings about some aspects of the monetary policies of the CBN, particularly on what he called dual foreign exchange rates and the shutdown of Bureau De Changes in Nigeria. He expressed fears that leaving the sale of foreign exchange to the banks might make managing directors of banks demi-gods and limit the issuance of foreign exchange to a clique of family and friends.

In making the allegation on remittances, Olamilekan said that Nigeria wouldn’t have been having a problem of inadequate revenue to fund its annual budget if revenue generating agencies were remitting 80% of their operational surpluses into the CRF as prescribed by the Fiscal Responsibility Act. According to him, the Central Bank of Nigeria which has a yearly budget of N2.3trillion, has not remitted any revenue from its operational surpluses into the Consolidated Revenue Fund within the last five years. But in a swift reaction, Deputy Governor of CBN in charge of Economic Policy, Dr Kingsley Obiora refuted the allegation, insisting that the apex bank had always complied with the law on remittance of operational surpluses.

Obiora explained that even when the CBN Act stipulated the remittance of 75 percent, the apex bank had chosen to comply with the provisions of the Fiscal Responsibility Act which required them to remit a higher percentage. “With all due respect to the Senate and in particular, this committee, the CBN as a law abiding government agency, had not at any time, defaulted in the remittance of its operational surpluses. We do this on a yearly basis as required by the Fiscal Responsibility Act despite the fact that the CBN Act, requires us to remit 75% only,” he said.

Apparently not satisfied with the verbal testimony, Olamilekan directed the CBN to produce documentary evidence of its remittances within the last five years. In addition, he requested the apex bank to produce its audited accounts, specifying revenue generation for the same period as well as its position paper on the 2022 – 2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper. Meanwhile, the apex bank has said that it does not operate a dual exchange rate and recognises only the official exchange rate of the naira against the dollar and other foreign currencies.

It has also given reasons behind its decision to stop allocating foreign exchange to Bureau De Changes (BDCs) in the country. Obiora, who gave the explanation, said that the BDCs were originally set up to meet small scale foreign exchange needs for individuals who might want to exchange amounts in the neighbourhood of $5,000, but over, went beyond their mandate. According to him, some of the BDCs went into large scale foreign exchange transactions which were difficult to trace and needed to be called to order.

