CBN: Tackling concerns over global banking uncertainties

Clearly, last month was a difficult period for the global financial system as two lenders in the United States and a major bank in Switzerland, collapsed within the space of two weeks, sparking fears that the world was about to witness another financial crisis akin to the 2007/2008 global financial crisis.

Specifically, on March 10, Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) of California, which had a few days earlier experienced a run on its deposits, was taken over by the US Federal Deposit Insurance Company (FDIC).

The collapse of the lender, which was the largest bank failure since the global financial cri- sis of 2008, was soon followed by the failure of another US bank, Signature Bank, while liquidity issues (withdrawal of customer deposits) affected several other US banks. Also within the same period, Switzerland’s banking giant, Credit Suisse, was facing liquidity challenges and was bailed out by the Swiss National Bank, which then sold it at an agreed price of $3.25 billion (N1.48tn)to rival UBS. With the aforementioned events taking place just before the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Commit- tee (MPC) held its meeting last month, analysts had accurately predicted that they would be one of the key issues to be discussed by the MPC members at their gathering.

Post MPC press conference

Thus, in his post MPC press conference, CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, urged Nigerian banks’ customers not to panic over the developments in America and Europe as, according to him, the country’s financial institutions are in a healthy state. He said that the CBN had put in place prudential guidelines, rules and regulations, which isolated the Nigerian banking industry from the sort of risks that put the lenders in the US and Europe in trouble. According to him, “immediately this (SVB collapse) happened last week, we tasked our banking supervision department to ask for the bond portfolio which is the main area of investment of banks. The report that came back to us is that there is no direct in- vestment by Nigerian banks in SVB that could result in a loss of investment.

“That’s on one part. On the second part, we began to say, how are we sure that the Nigerian banking system is reasonably isolated to ensure that what happened in United States does not happen in Nigeria . So we reviewed the various prudential guidelines we have put in place.

Nigeria is one of the few countries in the world where we have cash reserves deposit requirements. “What is cash deposits requirement? it has been there even before I started banking, that when you deposit your money in a bank, a certain percentage of that de- posit is held at the CBN to ensure that when there is liquidity crisis, that money is available for that bank to use and solve that liquidity problem so that people who deposit don’t just lose their money.”

He further stated: “We also have liquidity ratio which is a measurement of specified liquid assets against total deposits of bank either held in cash, in bank vaults or bank balances or money etc. In Nigeria, our ratio is a minimum of 30 per cent. Banks keep above that today; liquidity ratio is almost about 43 per cent.

Cash reserve is about 32.5 per cent.” “We are happy that in spite of maintaining these prudential guidelines, the banks still remain profitable. The Return on Investments (ROIs), the return on equity and profitability ratio have remained relatively strong even though when banks convert this profitability from naira to dol lar, they seem weaker but at the same time the Nigerian banks have continued to make profit and have continued to pay good dividend to their shareholders,” the CBN Governor added.

Advice to African central bank governors

Indeed, in his speech at the opening of the 2023 African Cen- tral Bank Conference held at the Global Leadership Center, Johan- nesburg, South Africa, on March 15, Emefiele had advised central bankers and regulators across the world to be vigilant and to improve their supervisory roles to forestall any run on financial institutions in their countries.

He said: “A major reason that contributes to bank failures is when the bank is unable to meet depositors’ demands for their money. This usually results in a run on the bank. There is need for regulators to insulate the banking system from collapse.” He highlighted measures that the CBN took in the wake of the subprime mortgage crisis that led to the collapse of global financial institutions in 2007 and 2008 in order to avoid contagion effects on banks in the country. Narrating Nigeria’s experience with regulating banks, Emefiele noted that the threats posed to the financial system necessitated the release of new guide- lines and regulations to tackle potential infringements and, in the process, protect depositors’ funds as well as promote greater transparency in the sector. He stressed that regulators must be alive to their responsibilities by ensuring that banks under their regulatory watch are financially healthy.

The CBN governor said: “Regulators must be prepared for what I call the rainy day. What umbrella have you built to en- sure that depositors don’t face the risk of losing their deposits? That should be a lesson to regulators globally. “People have always said that the Nigerian banking system is one of the most regulated. We are not saying there are no cases where banks have crisis in Nige- ria, but we try as much as possible to ensure that we insulate the banking system from serious occurrences.

“It is only in Nigeria and very few countries in the world that you would hear that if a bank collects, for instance, $100 from a customer as deposit, today, $32.5 of that must be kept at the CBN. “It is to keep that fund to make sure in this kind of situation where there are crises; we also maintain that a bank would maintain a specified liquidity ratio and it is only in Nigeria that we insist that banks must have a minimum level of capital adequacy ratio.”

He further stated: “It is in Nigeria and some few countries in the world, that if you are a young bank, after declaring profit, we insist that 25 per cent must be held in a statutory reserve fund to boost your retained earnings and capital adequacy ratio. “These are the kind of things regulators need to begin to look at increasingly. So, as a regulator, you need to begin to think of how to insulate your banking industry. Regulators must begin to be- gin to be much more responsible. “We have often said it that in Nigeria, we believe that when there is a crisis, we make sure that depositors are protected and we make sure no depositor loses his money.” He emphasised that bad loans were major factors that killed financial institutions, reiterating the need for regulators to be more responsible.

Fintech disruption

Similarly, in his speech at the opening of the International Association of Deposit Insurers (IADI) Africa Regional Committee (ARC) Technical Assistance Workshop held in Abuja in October, Emefiele had noted that the rapid evolution of financial technology (fintech) companies had continued to alter the financial landscape globally, stating that the disruption to traditional ways of offering financial services in the banking landscape caused by the development was, “very disturbing.” Noting that fintechs were providing several financial products, including digital payments, international remittances, mobile money, peer-to-peer (P2P) lending platforms, among others, he said the CBN had released a series of fintech-based policies and guide- lines such as regulatory sand- boxes, open banking and cyber- security, in its determination to ensure a robust regulatory land- scape without stifling innovation. He stressed the need for the banking industry regulator and supervisors to, “ensure that we are able to put in place strong regulatory framework and practices that should help nip in the bud, the unfortunate incident that may happen as we try to allow the growth of fintech in Nigeria.”

Emefiele pointed out that early detection of problems in banks, timely intervention, contingency planning, crisis preparedness and management were not a particular country or agency’s affair, but rather requires strong and effective collaboration among the major stakeholders within a country’s financial services industry and the government. He said: “Our Deposit Insurance System (DIS), as a component of financial safety-net arrangement, is the risk-minimiser model and has been very effective in the discharge of its mandate. The CBN and the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) represent key components of Nigeria’s financial safety-net arrangement. “That partly explains why we have been able to successfully resolve the series of financial crises that confronted us with satisfying results. “It is instructive to mention that the CBN and NDIC have been able to deal with the emerging crisis in the nation’s banking system. The 2009 banking crisis, 2004 banking consolidation exercise and their subsequent resolutions, provided a reference point of the benefit for effective collabo- ration between the central bank and deposit insurer.”

Conclusion

However, as analysts at the research department of Corona- tion Merchant Bank noted in a recent report, Nigerian banks may be currently insulated from the global banking uncertainty, but should the crisis fester and negatively affect global growth, especially leading to oil prices dropping below the$75.0/bbl level, assumed in Nigeria’s 2023 budget, it could eventually adversely im- pact the country’s economy.