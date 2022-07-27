CBN: Tackling inflation to sustain growth

Although manufacturers in the country have raised an objection to last week’s decision by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to increase the benchmark interest rate further to 14 per cent, the move is aimed at sustaining economic growth, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM

Expectedly, the decision by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) at its meeting last week to increase the benchmark interest rate — the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) by 100 basis points to 14 per cent after previously hiking the rate to 13 per cent in May, did not sit well with the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), which also opposed the earlier rate hike.

In a statement, MAN’s Director- General, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, described the development as not manufacturing friendly, given the serious challenges that the sector was already grappling with.

He said: “This is another level of increase in interest rates on loanable funds, which will no doubt upscale the intensity of the crowding out effect on the private sector businesses as firms have lesser access to funds in the credit market.

“It will spur upward review of existing lending rates, which will drive costs northward, intensify demand crunch, increase cost of manufacturing, exacerbate the intensity of idle capital assets and reduce capacity utilisation.” He added that “the MPC must, in future adjustments of MPR, take into consideration the trend of core inflation rather than basing decision on headline and food inflation.”

Global phenomenon

However, in announcing the MPC’s decision at the post-MPC briefing in Lagos last Tuesday, CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, emphasised that the move was aimed at reining in rising inflation to prevent it from retarding growth. The CBN governor explained that while MPC was conscious of the fact that raising rates could hurt manufacturing output, it is also aware that aggressive movement in inflation could retard growth.

He said: “Like you all have noticed, globally since the beginning of the year, there has been heightened level of inflation. To the extent that today we see even in developed economies, the fact that even as a result of rising inflation, supply chain problems and the rest of them, even most of those developed economies are already facing a threat of recession.”

Specifically, he noted that with inflation in the United States rising from 2.5 per cent in 2020 to 9.1 per cent, according to latest data, the Federal Reserve has had to increase rates four times this year alone.

Similarly, according to him, “in Egypt, they have increased their rates three times this year because in 2020, the inflation rate was 7.3 per cent and today it is 13.2 per cent. Ghana has increased rate three times this year; inflation (Ghana’s) has moved up from 7.8 per cent in 2020 to 29 almost 30 per cen today.”

Emefiele, who pointed out that some of the world’s advanced economies, such as the United States and the European Union (EU) have suffered massive declines in their output, said that with the United States recording a negative output in the first quarter of this year, said that there was the real fear that if the world’s biggest economy records a second decline in output in the second quarter of 2022, it would have slipped into recession, a development that would impact the global economy negatively.

According to him, the concern over surging inflation and its impact on growth is such a serious issue all over the world currently that members of the MPC did not even bother to consider the options of holding or reducing the MPR during their meeting.

Serious issue

The CBN governor said: “It (surging inflation) is a very serious matter that MPC members take very seriously, because what you find is that as inflation continues to trend aggressively higher, it would no doubt begin to adversely retard growth in any economy.

And that is why, like you may have observed, most of the countries of the world, both developed and developing economies, have had to embark on very aggressive rate increases so as to dampen the effects of inflation.

“Whereas in Nigeria, what we have done in our own attempt to pursue a policy of price stability that is conducive to growth, we have tried over the past couple of (MPC) meetings to leave rates the way they are, while at the same time, we have been pushing hard on how to improve on output growth.

But, of course, with the aggressive acceleration of inflation rate in Nigeria, we decided in May, after almost about two and half years, to raise rates by 150 basis points.” He also disclosed that MPC members conducted a serious analysis of the data that CBN staff presented to them during the meeting, which showed that the only option they had to consider was to what extent the MPR should be raised.

As he put it, “in 2020, Nigeria’s inflation was 12.13 per cent, today, the last data released a few days ago puts inflation at 18.6 per cent. MPC members feel that we cannot just hold rates, we cannot just continue to watch inflation grow the way it is rising; that something must be done to rein in inflation.

“We conducted a very serious analysis, looking at the various data that were presented to us at this meeting and we felt that there is a need to rein in inflation, not just because we want to look at what other economies are doing but also because we need to do a lot more work on inflation.

And that is the reason MPC did not even take any look at whether to hold rates constant or to loosen.” The CBN governor further stated that while members of MPC were aware that some analysts had not expected the committee to tighten at a second consecutive meeting on the grounds that such a move would increase cost of borrowing and also weaken manufacturing output, the committee would continue to tighten if inflation continues to surge.

He said: “The important thing is that as long as we see inflation at the level that can retard growth, it must be dealt with, while at the same, we are looking at how do we use developmental finance tools to push towards improved output growth. That is what we are doing and at the same time I want to signal, that the MPC is very determined that if inflation continues at this rate, particularly aggressively, we would continue to tighten.”

Further tightening likely

Emefiele also stressed that while the apex bank would continue to use every measure that it can conceive to moderate inflation and at the same time hoping that food prices will drop during the harvest season this year, he could not promise that MPC will stop hiking rates if it does not win the inflation fight

However, reacting to the MPC’s decision, analysts at CSL Research cautioned that a perpetual increase in rates could hinder the country’s fragile economic growth. The analysts, in a note released at the weekend, stated: “The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) unanimously raised the MPR from 13.0 per cent to 14.0 per cent, the second consecutive hike and a cumulative 250bps increase within three months.

“With the current narrative on inflation, the committee was of the view that neither holding nor loosening the policy parameters was an option, given the impact of the rising inflationary pressures, which may begin to erode the moderate gains achieved in improving consumer purchasing power.

“We retain our view that a continuous hike in rate will likely constrain the country’s fragile growth while achieving very little in terms of combating inflation and attracting foreign inflows.” Also, in his reaction, an economist and founding Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr. Muda Yusuf, described the MPC’s decision to hike the MPR as “unexpected, but not desirable.”

According to him, even though the decision was in line with the policy tightening trend by the world’s central banks, it did not take into account Nigeria’s domestic peculiarities.

He said: “The new MPR hike means that the cost of credit to the few beneficiaries of the bank credits and manufacturers that cannot access the CBN windows will increase, which will impact their operating costs, prices of their products and profit margins.

The equities market may be adversely impacted by the hike.” In addition, he said he was not optimistic that the rate hike would stem inflation in the country given that “key drivers of Nigeria’s inflation are supply side variables, not demand driven.

The previous hike in policy rate of 150 basis point in May did not have any significant impact on the inflation numbers. If anything, the general price level became even more elevated.”

Conclusion

Despite the doubts expressed about the rate hike by some analysts, analysts, however, the consensus in industry circles is that since most central banks are currently grappling with the inflation challenge, the CBN is right to deploy traditional monetary policy tools to combat the monster which eats up savings.

