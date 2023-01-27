News

CBN takes currency swap to rural communities in A’Ibom

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Comment(0)

Determined to ensure effective mobup of the old currency notes (N200, N500 and N1,000) as they cease to become legal tenders on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has moved large denominations of the new notes in liquid form to rural Akwa Ibom State communities spread across the 31 local government areas for open swapping. This is as a barrage of complaints have been rife in the hinterland in recent times as market women, petty traders and farmers groan over how to convert their old notes to the new ones without banks and Point Of Sale (POS) agents in the remote and largely agrarian communities. Meanwhile, the CBN sensitisation team, led by the Uyo Branch Controller, Mrs. Mercy Ogbomon-Paul Itohan, yesterday took the message to Nsit Ubium LGA and other adjoining local government areas after visiting Okobo and Oron, where hundreds of the local residents trooped out with their old cash and exchanged for the new notes. Addressing the traders at the Odobo Market and the crayfish beach market at Okobo and Oron LGAs, Mrs. Itohan, informed them of the January 31 deadline after which the old currencies would cease to serve as legal tender, and charged them to “ensure you beat the time by taking the old notes to the banks.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

CEE SHARP RELEASES HIS MOST ANTICIPATED “KOINO” EP

Posted on Author Our Reporters

        Samuel Jesse Luka better known as Cee Sharp, is a Nigerian singer, producer and songwriter. He’s a lover of God and his music is a unique blend of afropop and afrobeat. Cee Sharp hails from Taraba State. Cee Sharp released his first project “Jaye” back in 2021 which made waves both […]
News Top Stories

Declare emergency on security architecture, PDP tells Buhari

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

Nigeria’s main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently declare state emergency in the nation’s security architecture.   The party also called for the immediate setting up of an independent judicial panel to look into the handling of the #EndSARS protest as it relates the role of […]
News

Pandemonium as robbers attack bank in Ekiti

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

A second generation bank at Iyin Ekiti, Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of Ekiti State was yesterday attacked by a gang of armed robbers, who carted away several millions of naira. The six-man gang armed bandits besieged the bank around 3.30pm and blasted the security door with explosive devisesuspectedtobedynamitebefore moving straight to the banking hall for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica