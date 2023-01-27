CBN takes currency swap to rural communities in A’Ibom

Determined to ensure effective mobup of the old currency notes (N200, N500 and N1,000) as they cease to become legal tenders on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has moved large denominations of the new notes in liquid form to rural Akwa Ibom State communities spread across the 31 local government areas for open swapping. This is as a barrage of complaints have been rife in the hinterland in recent times as market women, petty traders and farmers groan over how to convert their old notes to the new ones without banks and Point Of Sale (POS) agents in the remote and largely agrarian communities. Meanwhile, the CBN sensitisation team, led by the Uyo Branch Controller, Mrs. Mercy Ogbomon-Paul Itohan, yesterday took the message to Nsit Ubium LGA and other adjoining local government areas after visiting Okobo and Oron, where hundreds of the local residents trooped out with their old cash and exchanged for the new notes. Addressing the traders at the Odobo Market and the crayfish beach market at Okobo and Oron LGAs, Mrs. Itohan, informed them of the January 31 deadline after which the old currencies would cease to serve as legal tender, and charged them to “ensure you beat the time by taking the old notes to the banks.”

