CBN takes currency swap to rural communities in A’Ibom

Determined to ensure effective mobup of the old currency notes (N200, N500 and N1,000) as they cease to become legal tenders on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has moved large denominations of the new notes in liquid form to rural Akwa Ibom State communities spread across the 31 local government areas for open swapping. This is as a barrage of complaints have been rife in the hinterland in recent times as market women, petty traders and farmers groan over how to convert their old notes to the new ones without banks and Point Of Sale (POS) agents in the remote and largely agrarian communities. Meanwhile, the CBN sensitisation team, led by the Uyo Branch Controller, Mrs. Mercy Ogbomon-Paul Itohan, yesterday took the message to Nsit Ubium LGA and other adjoining local government areas after visiting Okobo and Oron, where hundreds of the local residents trooped out with their old cash and exchanged for the new notes. Addressing the traders at the Odobo Market and the crayfish beach market at Okobo and Oron LGAs, Mrs. Itohan, informed them of the January 31 deadline after which the old currencies would cease to serve as legal tender, and charged them to “ensure you beat the time by taking the old notes to the banks.”
Related Articles
CEE SHARP RELEASES HIS MOST ANTICIPATED “KOINO” EP
Samuel Jesse Luka better known as Cee Sharp, is a Nigerian singer, producer and songwriter. He’s a lover of God and his music is a unique blend of afropop and afrobeat. Cee Sharp hails from Taraba State. Cee Sharp released his first project “Jaye” back in 2021 which made waves both […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Declare emergency on security architecture, PDP tells Buhari
Nigeria’s main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently declare state emergency in the nation’s security architecture. The party also called for the immediate setting up of an independent judicial panel to look into the handling of the #EndSARS protest as it relates the role of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Pandemonium as robbers attack bank in Ekiti
A second generation bank at Iyin Ekiti, Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of Ekiti State was yesterday attacked by a gang of armed robbers, who carted away several millions of naira. The six-man gang armed bandits besieged the bank around 3.30pm and blasted the security door with explosive devisesuspectedtobedynamitebefore moving straight to the banking hall for […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)