CBN: Targeted credit facility gets over 1m applications

Over one million applications have so far been received for the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Targeted Credit Facility (TCF), the apex bank has said. The Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department, CBN, Mr. Osita Nwanisobi, disclosed this during an interactive session with journalists at the commencement of the, “CBN Fair” yesterday.

The TCF is among several intervention facilities that the regulator created last year to help mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the country’s economy. According to Nwanisobi, the CBN’s intervention programmes, “speak to the needs of the average Nigerian.” Specifically, he said: “If you look at the TCF, for instance, when we started off, we said we were putting in N50billion, we were overwhelmed. We move it up to N100billion, we were still overwhelmed. We moved to N300billion, again, we were overwhelmed. Just at the last Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, the CBN Governor said we will move it to N400 billion.

As we speak, we have over a million applications.” He said the CBN attached great importance to the fair, because according to him, it provides the apex bank, a platform to interact with significant stakeholders and discuss issues about its policies, intervention programmes, as well as obtain feedback from Nigerians.

