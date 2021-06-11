Business

CBN: Targeted credit facility gets over 1m applications

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Over one million applications have so far been received for the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Targeted Credit Facility (TCF), the apex bank has said. The Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department, CBN, Mr. Osita Nwanisobi, disclosed this during an interactive session with journalists at the commencement of the, “CBN Fair” yesterday.

The TCF is among several intervention facilities that the regulator created last year to help mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the country’s economy. According to Nwanisobi, the CBN’s intervention programmes, “speak to the needs of the average Nigerian.” Specifically, he said: “If you look at the TCF, for instance, when we started off, we said we were putting in N50billion, we were overwhelmed. We move it up to N100billion, we were still overwhelmed. We moved to N300billion, again, we were overwhelmed. Just at the last Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, the CBN Governor said we will move it to N400 billion.

As we speak, we have over a million applications.” He said the CBN attached great importance to the fair, because according to him, it provides the apex bank, a platform to interact with significant stakeholders and discuss issues about its policies, intervention programmes, as well as obtain feedback from Nigerians.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Banks record 5.4m BVN registrations in 2020

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

RISING BVN listed as requirement for accessing government intervention funds   A total number of 5.4million Bank Verification Numbers (BVNs) were issued by financial institutions in the country last year, findings by New Telegraph show. According to latest data released by the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS), total BVN enrolment stood at 45.8million as at […]
Business

Nigeria’s unemployment rate 27.1% in Q2 –NBS

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

More than a quarter of Nigeria’s workers were not in the labour force in the second quarter of this year, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday, in the country’s first unemployment data published since 2018.   The unemployment rate stood at 27.1 per cent in the second quarter. It stood at 23.1 per […]
Business

Furore over Port Harcourt Refinery’s $1.5bn repair

Posted on Author ADEOLA YUSUF

Condemnation has greeted the Federal Government’s $1.5 billion investment for the repair of Port-Harcourt Refining and Petrochemical Company Limited. ADEOLA YUSUF, in this report, shows reasons some stakeholders described Nigeria as a massive theatre of comedy and waste of fund   Despite processing no crude oil in June, 2020, Nigeria’s three refineries still cost the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica