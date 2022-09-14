CBN: Targeting improved wheat production amid flour price concerns

Wheat value chain disruptions, caused by the Russia-Ukraine war, which has led to a surge in the price of bread in recent months, gives additional impetus to the Central Bank of Nigeria efforts to boost wheat production in the country, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM

Following the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war on February 24, Head of Research at Sigma Pensions, Mr. Wale Okunrinboye, predicted at a virtual media session in May, that the conflict will lead to an increase in bread prices in Nigeria. Noting that the Russian- Ukraine region accounts for a large amount of wheat production and that the cereal is a key input in flour-based products consumed by many Africans, such as bread, spaghetti, noodles and biscuits, he said the crisis triggered by the war would significantly hit consumers on the continent.

He said: “The key raw material is wheat; the Ukraine war has knocked out a significant amount of production. What that means is that a large supply is dislocated in countries that are very intensive with wheat, from East Africa to North Africa. There are heavy wheat consumers, as East Africa is very high in flour per capita consumption, including Southern Africa and francophone Africa.

There are very limited substitutes to switching away. “In Nigeria, bread prices will have to go up. That’s because, since the start of the COVID pandemic, flour prices have surged. Last year, prices were up 40 per cent, this year, expect to see higher prices too. “It’s just going to drive higher food prices and people will have to switch away or reduce consumption of flour products. I expect bread prices to move up, just because of the dislocation from Russia,” he added.

His prediction proved correct because market surveys showed that the price of a medium loaf of a 500 grams of bread rose from N400 in January to N800 in July after bakers hiked prices three consecutive times since February. Similarly, the price of a pack of spaghetti increased from N5,500 in February to N7,700 in July. According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Nigeria produced 36,943 metric tonnes of wheat in 2021, which is less than one per cent of the country’s total annual demand. Also, data shows that the cereal was the second most imported good in the first quarter of 2022, accounting for N258.3 billion of the value of total imports for the period. Analysts note that even when global wheat prices started falling in June, prices of bread and other derivatives remained high in Nigeria as millers grappled with a myriad of challenges, including scarcity of foreign exchange, rising energy cost and mounting freight charges. Indeed, the situation resulted in the Premium Breadmakers Association of Nigeria declaring a four-day warning strike in July, which ended with members of the association resolving to increase bread prices to enable them cope with the harsh operating environment.

CBN’s commitment

However, it was around this time that the former Executive Director, Lake Chad Research Institute and Coordinator, Monitoring and Evaluation, CBN’s Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) on Wheat Production, Mr. Oluwashina Olabanji, issued a statement, reiterating that the apex bank was committed to boosting the country’s capacity for improved wheat production by supporting farmers with inputs, technical know-how and off-taking arrangement with the Flour Millers Association of Nigeria (FMAN). Olabanji, who noted that the apex bank had partnered with FMAN and wheat farmers to multiply seeds that are capable of increasing productivity of farmers and total production volume yearly, disclosed that CBN imported 13,000 metric tonnes of quality heat-tolerant wheat seeds and 150,000 hectares were cultivated in 16 states of the country between October 2021 and April 2022. He said that out of the 150,000 hectares, about 100,000 were meant for grains production to be off-taken by millers, about 50,000 hectares were meant to produce about 250,000 tonnes of seeds needed for cultivation in the 2022/2023 planting season, starting from October 2022. ABP, according to him, had empowered wheat farmers with the new heat-tolerant varieties of seeds capable of increasing production per hectare to a minimum of four tonnes per hectare. Analysts note that ABP, which was launched by President Muhammadu Buhari in November 2015, was designed by CBN to create economic linkages between smallholder farmers and processors with a view to increasing agricultural output and ensuring food price stability. The specific objectives of the programme, according to the apex bank, include: Increasing banks’ financing to improve agricultural productivity by creating an ecosystem that drives value chain financing; reducing the nation’s food import bill through import substitution and enhanced domestic value addition; creating new generation of farmers through innovative financing to support smart agriculture; deepening financial inclusion and growing smallholder farmers from subsistence to commercial farming. Agricultural commodities currently covered under the programme include cereals (such as wheat, rice, and maize); cotton, roots and tubers (cassava, potatoes, yam, ginger); sugarcane; tree crops (Oil palm, Cocoa, Rubber); legumes (Soybean, Sesame seed, Cowpea); tomato and livestock (such as fish, poultry, ruminants).

Brown revolution

Although ABP is generally associated with the significant strides that the country has recorded in terms of increasing rice output, it was also under the programme that CBN launched its wheat value chain intervention initiative, called the “Nigerian Brown Revolution.” Speaking at the unveiling of the initiative in Plateau State on November 9, last year, Governor of the apex bank, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, said the programme would slash the importation of wheat by 60 per cent and also save the country $2 billion annually in foreign exchange.

He also disclosed that the initiative, which will be implemented in 15 states of the Federation for a start, would benefit over 150,000 farmers. Emefiele, who was represented at the event by CBN Deputy Governor, Corporate Services Directorate, Mr. Edward Adamu, further said that the programme, which was aimed at addressing the impact of wheat importation on foreign exchange, would be implemented on about 180,000 hectares of land. He noted that over the years, low-yielding seed varieties and poor agronomic practices have hampered successful cultivation of wheat in Nigeria. He explained that in order to change the situation and boost domestic production to bridge the demand-supply gap in the country, CBN decided to add wheat to the list of focal commodities to be supported under the apex bank’s agricultural intervention programmes.

The CBN governor said: “Wheat is the third most widely consumed grain in Nigeria after maize and rice. It is estimated that the country only produces about one per cent (63,000 metric tonnes) of the five to six million metric tonnes of the commodity consumed annually in Nigeria. This enormous demand-supply gap is bridged with over $2 billion spent annually on wheat importation. This has made wheat the second highest contributor to the country’s food import bill. “Given the high growth rate of the country’s population and the demographic structure, the demand for wheat is projected to continue to rise.

This can only intensify pressure on the country’s reserves unless we take a decisive step to grow wheat locally.” Emefiele further stated that CBN recognised that improved seed varieties are the bedrock of any crop production process, adding that this informed why the banking industry regulator acquired high yielding varieties from Mexico with potential average yield per hectare of five to seven metric tonnes as against a range of 0.8-1.8 metric tonnes yield per hectare of those varieties previously cultivated. As he put it: “Improved seeds varieties is the bedrock of any crop production process. We have made some progress in this regard with the acquisition of high yielding varieties from Mexico with a potential average yield per hectare of five to seven metric tonnes as against a range of 0.8-1.8 metric tonnes yield per hectare of those varieties previously cultivated. The two-pronged approach of seed multiplication and grains production, which we have adopted, is expected to sustain the propagation of seeds and guarantee the availability of high-yielding seeds to farmers.”

Partnership with Olam

According to Bloomberg, the country head for Olam Agri Nigeria, Ashish Pande, announced at a virtual media briefing, last Friday, that the country is partnering with Olam International Ltd. to develop seed varieties of wheat that are suitable for its climate in order to boost local output and cut dependence on imports.

Pande was reported as saying that Olam unit, Crown Flour Mill Ltd., has produced so-called nucleus seeds suitable for Nigeria’s topography and climate. The news agency also quoted the Principal Research Officer at Lake Chad Research Institute, Kachalla Mala, as saying at the briefing that the new seeds “give some assurance that the investment of Olam will accelerate production in Nigeria across the wheat-farming belt.”

Conclusion

While CBN is currently clearly not close to achieving the objective of the brown revolution — reducing the importation of wheat by 60 per cent — the consensus among analysts is that the initiative will, in the long term, play a key role in helping to conserve the country’s external reserves.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...