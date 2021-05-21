Sports

CBN Tennis: N1m prize at stake for men’s, ladies winners

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan and Segun Bailey Comment(0)

Central Bank of Nigeria has upped the singles money for this year’s senior tennis championship to N1million in the men’s and ladies categories holding at the tennis courts of the MKO Abiola Stadium from May 21 to 29. President of the Nigeria Tennis Federation, Dayo Akindoju, said the money was up from N700,000 paid last year to N1million to enhance competitiveness among the players.

The first runners’ up in both categories will earn N350,000 each, the semifinalits will get a sum of N200,000 while the quarterfinalits will go home with N100,000 each. For the Wheelchair players, the men’s and ladies singles winners will get N250,000 each, runners’ up N200,000, semifinalists N150,000 while the quarterfinalists will go home with N100,000 each The NTF boss disclosed that the semifinalits in the CBN tourney will be registered to represent the country at the Davis Cup competition and the Billy Jean Fed Cup for female holding for the first time.

