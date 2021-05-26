CBN Tennis Open: Adegoke, others cruise to second round

Former champion and Edo 2020 National Sports Festival winner, Sarah Adegoke, was off to a fine start yesterday when she defeated Blessing Anuna 6-1, 6-0 in one of the first round matches of the women’s singles event of the on-going 43rd edition of the Central Bank of Nigeria Senior Open Tennis Championship holding at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja. Also victorious was Muhammed Musa who stopped Badmus Kareem 6-3, 6-3 to advance to the second round of the men’s singles category while Godgift Temibra, eased past Emmanuel Micheal, with a 6-4,6-3 win to book a ticket to the next round as well.
